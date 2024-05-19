Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter's SNL Scooby-Doo Parody Has a Wild Ending
Mikey Day transformed into Shaggy while Sarah Sherman played Velma in a sketch that gets Sarah Squirm-style gory.
Scooby-Doo and the gang did what they do best in a pretaped sketch for Jake Gyllenhaal's May 18 Saturday Night Live finale. But after they solved the mystery and the culprit's mask came off, their classic Scooby-Doo double-unmasking went horrifically awry — and things only got crazier from there.
Gyllenhaal led the gang as Fred, while "Espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter made for a great Daphne. It's unsurprising that Mikey Day and Sarah Sherman absolutely nailed their live-action Shaggy and Velma. Definitely more surprising is the Sarah Squirm-style turn the parody took in its final act, blood-spraying body horror and all.
Things got very weird in SNL's "Scooby-Doo" starring Sabrina Carpenter and Jake Gyllenhaal
Aesthetically, the sketch looked exactly like a live-action version of the cartoon that's been running in various incarnations since the late 1960s. Opening on a shot of The Mystery Machine van parked outside a seemingly-haunted house, the action began with the gang prowling past a picture with cut-out eyes and capturing the spooky Shadow Phantom.
Ripping off a mask, they soon discovered it was actually Old Man Franklin (James Austin Johnson), a typical end to most Scooby-Doo mysteries. Shaggy uncovered a bookcase that opened a hidden passage, while Carpenter's Daphne lowered two pulleys that pulled a line of piano wire taught. (If you've seen any films in the Final Destination franchise, you probably sensed the foreshadowing in that shot).
"But who is Old Man Franklin — I mean, really?" Gyllenhaal's doofy Fred asked. "No one is who they appear to be." And that's often true in the real show — but when Fred went to tear off his presumed second mask, he wound up tearing his actual face off.
"Quick, we need to put the face in a bowl of dry rice!" Daphne declared amid the gang's screams.
"It's not a cellphone, you moron!" Velma told her.
Then Scooby (voiced by Andrew Dismukes) rendered the face irretrievable.
In the gang's subsequent panic, the swinging bookcase and piano wire became several members' undoing. The bloody finale took another turn when a police officer (Kenan Thompson) becomes an unwanted witness. But the biggest shock of all? The reveal of the product this all wound up being a commercial for.
"Scooby-Doo" is a fine companion to earlier pretaped sketches from Season 49 that have found Sarah Sherman wielding CGI and prosthetics to bend reality, such as "UNTOLD: Battle of the Sexes" featuring Jason Momoa and "The Anomalous Man" with Dua Lipa.
Watch SNL's "Scooby-Doo" parody above.