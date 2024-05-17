Sabrina Carpenter's Boyfriend Barry Keoghan Has an Oscar Nomination

Jake Gyllenhaal and Bowen Yang Can't Get Sabrina Carpenter's Song Out of Their Heads

He must like her espresso. Singer Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, who earned a Best Actor in a Supporting Role Academy Award nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin, are one of the cutest new couples in Hollywood. And they seem to have a lot of fun together, attending glam parties and hanging out backstage at Carpenter's concerts and at music festivals like Coachella.

Here's a quick primer on the pair.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Is Sabrina Carpenter in a relationship?

Yes, she's dating actor Barry Keoghan. Or so we can assume from their international PDA displays, coordinated Met Gala looks, and the fact that he threw her a lavish 25th birthday party, according to People.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's dating timeline

The pair reportedly met at a Givenchy event in September 2023. At the time, Carpenter was rumored to be dating musician Shawn Mendes. Keoghan was in a relationship with orthodontist Alyson Sandro, with whom he'd welcomed a baby boy named Brando in August 2022.

After their respective breakups, Carpenter and Keoghan were photographed dining together in December 2023. They attended a Los Angeles party together in February 2024, and the relationship was all but confirmed in March, when Carpenter ran into Keoghan's arms after performing as an opener for Taylor Swift in Singapore.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey; Barry Keoghan attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV; Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

They continued to support one another at events like the Vanity Fair Oscars Party through April, when Carpenter performed at Coachella and Keoghan was beaming in the crowd. On May 6, they had the ultimate glamorous date night at the Met Gala.

What Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have said about each other

Carpenter is known for changing up the outro to her song "Nonsense" during performances, writing a couple of clever lines about whatever city she's in or stage she's on. At Coachella, she sang, “Man his knees so weak, he had to spread mine / He’s drinkin’ my bath water like it’s red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline.” The second line is a possible reference to a much-talked-about scene in the movie Saltburn.

For his part, Keoghan has made his feelings known with flirty Instagram comments.

When Carpenter gushed over Irish actor Cillian Murphy in a video, he dropped the hand-raised emoji and the four-leaf-clover emoji to suggest that he volunteered to be her Irish date. When Carpenter posed in lingerie for a SKIMS ad, Keoghan wrote, "[fire emoji] [panting emoji] barbie emoji." Cute!