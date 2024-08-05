Watch SNL's Mikey Day and Marcello Hernández Try to Out-Strut an Olympic Race Walker

"Mom, I want to beat an Olympian," Day repeated to himself while racing Paris race-walking competitor Evan Dunfee.

New Yorker speed walkers are no match for Olympic race walkers — a lesson Mikey Day and Marcello Hernández learned the hard way.

In a new video from NBC Sports, the Saturday Night Live Season 49 cast members participate in their own mini-competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, testing their strutting skills against actual Canadian race walker Evan Dunfee.

In the clip, Day and Hernández meet up with Dunfee at a running track in Paris, dressed in their best athletic gear. Though Dunfee starts way behind them, giving the two comedians a healthy head start, Dunfee — who won bronze in the 50km race walk at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and placed fifth in the Men's 20km walk at the 2024 Summer Games — smokes them.

Watch Mikey Day and Marcello Hernández race-walk against Evan Dunfee here.

Once the mini-event starts, Day and Hernández do their best to bolt down the track, as Day keeps repeating to himself, "Mom, I want to beat an Olympian, mom, I want to beat an Olympian."

Dunfee soon comes up from behind to blow past Day and Hernández while barely breaking a sweat, so it's clear that's not going to happen. Day and Hernández don't let defeat stop them, though, as they soon voice dreams of training for the 2028 Summer Olympics in L.A.

Mikey Day and Marcello Hernández talk SNL 50 with Olympics reporter Mike Tirico

The funny clip was a prelude to the SNL duo's in-studio chat with seasoned sports reporter Mike Tirico, the primetime host for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics.

Day and Hernández wore matching Olympic jackets and French berets as Day reflected on how pale he looked during the walking competition, and admired the beautiful backdrop of the iconic Eiffel Tower behind them.

"This is our fourth Olympics — we've never won a medal, but we've been to all of them ever," Hernández joked after Tirico asked if this was their first time at the Olympics.

"You guys would make a great two man luge team. Maybe you can come back for the Winter Games," Tirico laughed.

Their first time at the Games is sure to be memorable, as Day and Hernández got to witness Olympic champion Simone Biles' impressive gymnastics skills in-person.

"We saw a human being fly, Mike. She flew!" Day exclaimed to Tirico.

With SNL's historic Season 50 on the horizon, Tirico wanted to know what the two fondly remember about Season 49. Day, who joined the cast in 2016 after three years as a writer on the show, shouted-out his "Beavis and Butt-Head" co-star Ryan Gosling, saying, "Whenever Gosling stops by it's amazing. He's a sweetheart."

Hernández, who joined the SNL cast as a Featured Player in 2022, said that being part of the long-running sketch series "means the world" to him.

"It's an honor," he continued. "Getting to hang out with people like Mikey that are so funny, and seeing the legends that have been before."