Fallon and Day co-starred together in this hilarious sketch from the former cast member's third time returning to host Saturday Night Live.

Jimmy Fallon and Mikey Day Are the Worst Film Extras Ever in SNL's "Basketball Scene"

Basketball on Saturday Night Live can get pretty wild—just ask Jason Sudeikis after trying to beat LeBron James at a dunk contest. Another SNL example of when shooting hoops went hilariously wrong: "Basketball Scene," in which two background actors played by Jimmy Fallon and Mikey Day disrupt the filming of a movie with their complete lack of game.

"Alright, fellas. This is my favorite scene in the film. Okay? Sort of the core of these characters' relationship," the film's director (Alex Moffat) tells the scene's actual stars (Pete Davidson and Kenan Thompson).

"I’m gonna stay out of your way and let the geniuses do their thing," the director continues, walking back behind the camera. "Hey, background, do me a favor? Just play some ball, pass it, you know the drill."

As it turns out, the duo definitely does not know the drill.

The pretaped "Basketball Scene" first aired on April 15, 2017, during Fallon's third stint as an SNL Host after being a cast member from 1998-2004. Day didn't join SNL as a writer until 2013 (becoming a cast member in 2016), so The Tonight Show Host's return to Studio 8H was a fun opportunity for the two to star in a sketch together.

Jimmy Fallon and Mikey Day are background ballers in their sketch together

As the scene's central action unfolds in the foreground, Fallon and Day's characters pull focus as they pass the ball back and forth without even trying to take a shot.

"You're just sort of passing back and forth and it looks a little bit weird," the director (Moffat) tells the distracting duo. "Just play basketball, you know what I mean? Just dribble, pass, run some plays, okay?"

Pete Davidson, Jimmy Fallon, Mikey Day, and Kenan Thompson during the "Basketball Scene" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1722 on April 15, 2017. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

But once the cameras start rolling again, Fallon and Day's extras disrupt the scene by trying—and failing horribly—to make a basket.

"And, cut! Hey, basketball dudes? Looking just a little sloppy right now," the director says. "We asked about basketball experience?"

"I took a sports movement class at Julliard," Day's character offers, as Fallon's says he was in a "stage production of The Basketball Diaries."

The inexperienced extras try to improve their basketball skills, but end up injuring themselves when the ball starts bouncing off the hoop to hit them in the face. No one is safe from their misadventures, including the boom operator.

Ultimately, the director stops yelling "cut" and literally cuts the actors from the scene.

Crushed, one kicks the basketball out of frustration — with epic results.

Watch "Basketball Scene" above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.