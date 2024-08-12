See the Epic Steph Curry TikTok Jimmy Fallon Captured Before Team USA's Olympics Win

Jimmy Fallon was living his best life at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Fallon was in town to co-host the Closing Ceremony, but ahead of the August 11 event, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Host rubbed shoulders with famous celebs like Mick Jagger and President of France, Emmanuel Macron. He also got to witness some epic Olympic moments up close, such as when first-time Olympian Steph Curry helped lead Team USA to gold in men's basketball on August 10.

RELATED: Blake Lively Had a Dance Battle with Jimmy Fallon and She Definitely Won

As spectators watched the breathtakingly close game on Peacock, Fallon was court-side to see the big win mere meters away. He and the very busy Curry connected in a moment he posted to TikTok that day.

Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrates with the American Flag after his team's victory against Team France during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon’s Steph Curry TikTok Captures a Moment from Team USA’s Winning Game

The short clip shows Curry shooting one of his three-pointers. Once the ball goes in, he turns from the basket (classic). Facing Fallon, Curry quickly jumps in the air and points to him with both hands before running down the court to keep playing.

The video is set to audio of a woman asking, "Are you happy to be in Paris?" as a classic French accordion plays in the background. After Curry points to Fallon, The Tonight Show Host turns the camera to himself and lip-syncs, "Oui" — which is actually taken from when Nick Minaj says it in her song "Moment 4 Life."

In addition to filming funny TikToks, Fallon enthusiastically cheered Team USA on from the sidelines. At one point, he held up a giant American flag as he stood next to track and field champion Sha'Carri Richardson, who won a gold medal on August 9.

Curry clinched USA's win against France, as the 36-year-old Golden State Warriors player scored four three-pointers in the last three minutes of the final men's basketball game. According to NBC News, Curry "scored a team-high 24 points in a 98-87 American win in the men’s basketball gold medal game. It was the fifth straight Olympic title for the Americans."

RELATED: Steph Curry's Only Note for His New Peacock Comedy Series Mr. Throwback? "Go Harder"

“I’ve been blessed,” the star of Peacock's Mr. Throwback told NBC after the game. “This ranks very high in terms of the excitement and the sense of relief in getting to the finish line.”

He also added how he wasn't hesitant to take the late-game shots, saying, “I knew if I got to my spot... I could knock it down."

Scoring points in the final minutes of a high-pressure basketball game, and being able to strike a pose for Fallon's TikTok? Curry is a true pro.