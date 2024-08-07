Ashley Tisdale Grew Up with Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens | (Late Night with Jimmy Fallon)

The duo became "Riverdancing Frankensteins" in the Tonight Show game.

Blake Lively Had a Dance Battle with Jimmy Fallon and She Definitely Won

Blake Lively might be playing serious in It Ends With Us, the emotional new adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling book — but she brought some seriously silly dance moves to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

From "Know It All" to "Box of Lies," Lively is always down to clown with Tonight Show Host Jimmy Fallon. On October 13, 2017, she entered into a "Dance Battle" with Fallon that saw the two attempting everything from "picking wedgies" to catching invisible wedding bouquets.

Blake Lively appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 758 on October 13, 2017. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jimmy Fallon and Blake Lively dance-battle on The Tonight Show

"This here is the Dance Move Generator. We're gonna take turns hitting this button, which will randomly select a never-before-seen dance move," Fallon explained to Lively. "Whoever's turn it is has to make up a dance for that move, and may the best dancer win."

Going first as the guest, Lively hit the button. The generator landed on the classic (?) dance floor move, "Trying To Pretend You Don't Have A Wedgie."

"I've sort of been doing that this whole interview," laughed the Gossip Girl alum. With a backing beat from The Roots, Lively broke out some creative moves for the audience, eventually hiding behind Fallon.

Blake Lively performs during "Dance Battle" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 758 on October 13, 2017. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

"You had to hide behind me to dance, That's a very interesting move," Fallon said as Lively joked, "And I was able to successfully pick my wedgie!"

Fallon was tasked with "trying to catch the bouquet at a wedding," but make it dance. The Tonight Show Host aggressively shoved imaginary people out of the way so he could get his hands on those flowers, even adding some impressive groundwork by rolling around on the ground — before standing victorious with the bouquet.

Next, Lively played a "ballerina who keeps dropping marbles," leading her to drop on the ground as well in an effort to match her opponent's commitment.

Fallon gave his best effort to his next dance, the confusing "Heisman magician. But for their final act, Lively and Fallon performed together as "Riverdancing Frankensteins."

The two tried their best to keep their bodies stiff while portraying the classic monster, but couldn't resist the Irish dance music as they went from Frankenstein to Michael Flatley.

Jimmy Fallon and Blake Lively perform during "Dance Battle" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 758 on October 13, 2017. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

"More things that happen tonight. And can't be deleted from the internet, like ever," Lively wrote on Instagram when she posted about her Tonight Show appearance. Why would she want it deleted when she was so clearly the winner?