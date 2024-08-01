"I don't like roller coasters, and you made me do it," the Hart to Heart star told Jimmy Fallon.

No One Rides a Roller Coaster Quite Like Kevin Hart Does in Jimmy Fallon's Video

Whether he's screaming his head off in a haunted house or dodging creepy snakes, you can always count on Kevin Hart to have a hilariously genuine reaction when he's pushed out of his comfort zone. And that was certainly the case when Jimmy Fallon brought The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to Universal Studios Orlando — and he roped Hart into boarding the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster.

"Universal Orlando Resort is home of the greatest roller coasters in the world," Fallon told Hart on the June 2014 Tonight Show episode. "I love roller coasters, but they scare me sometimes."

"I don't like 'em! You know damn well I don't like no roller coasters, Jimmy," Hart, who co-hosts Peacock's Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson, said. "I don't like roller coasters, and you made me do it!"

"We had to go on together, because I was a little scared, too," admitted Fallon, after Hart copped to having clammy palms on the morning of their wild ride.

Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Hart's scary-good roller coaster ride

As Fallon and Hart walked through Universal Studios Orlando park in the subsequent clip, they were clearly nervous about what they'd signed up for. After being recognized by fellow park-goers as they approached the ride, Hart said, "I can't turn back, because I'll look like a b---h if I turn back!"

Watching Hart and Fallon try to keep their cool during the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit experience is comedy gold. Thanks to two cameras mounted to the front of their seats, we could experience the terrifying thrills with them.

Once they were strapped in, Hart and Fallon were off in the Rip Ride Rockit, which climbed to the top and then dropped, propelling them 65 miles an hour down the track. The two were both screaming for their lives, with Hart pleading "Stop! Stop!" as the coaster dropped again and whipped around corners.

As if the high-flying speeds weren't scary enough, a bug hit Fallon in the face halfway through the ride, leading The Tonight Show Host to think he accidentally swallowed the insect.

"You look like Doc from Back to the Future. You look like Marty just came back from 1976 and you're mad about what he saw," Hart laughed, pointing at Fallon's blown-back hair once they'd finally slowed to a stop.

But Fallon got the last laugh when he decreed they'd do it one more time, and the roller coaster ramped back up for another round—as Hart screamed. Maybe they should've stuck to the Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon ride?