Watch Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Roast Colin Jost on Their Olympic Highlights Show

The jokes are comedy gold on Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.

If roasting was an Olympic sport, Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson would be taking home the gold.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson is an eight-episode Peacock series in which the two comedians recap moments from the 2024 Paris Olympics, while adding their hilarious insights of course.

Their July 29 episode included a chat with Colin Jost. In addition to gearing up for Saturday Night Live's upcoming historic 50th season, Jost is currently in Tahiti to cover the surfing events.

To kick off the interview, Hart asked Jost why he's covering surfing. "It's a great question. I love surfing," Jost said. "I don't want to surf here where they're doing it, 'cause it looks like a place I could die, but I love surfing."

"Surfing in Paris is traditionally bad. It's more of a river setup. French Polynesia offers some of the best surf in the world so even though it's very far away and very early in the morning here, much earlier than I would like to be alive, we're doing the surfing here. it's one of the best waves in the entire world," he explained.

Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson joke with Colin Jost about his Olympics beachside setup

While Hart and Thompson are in a studio, Jost is broadcasting from a sunny beach, and he revealed that it is not as glamorous as it looks.

"You guys have the advantage of being in a studio, whereas I have a laptop that's perched on top of a barbecue cooler," Jost deadpanned. "I've got chickens as producers, and there's flies swarming around the camera." A behind-the-scenes picture of the setup proved Jost was not joking.

"Sounds like a great time, Colin," Hart responded.

"Colin, I hate to tell you, I don't think you're in Tahiti man, I think you're at my Grandmama's house," Thompson said.

They showed some footage of the "Weekend Update" anchor surfing in Tahiti, but he looked very far away from shore, which provided more fodder for their Jost roast.

"Are you going back to the beach or you going somewhere else?" asked Hart.

Jost told Hart and Thompson about getting to catch some waves with five-time world champion surfer Carissa Moore, who is back to compete in this year's Games after winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As they ended their interview, Thompson warned Jost that the chickens behind him were "getting aggressive," with Hart adding, "Those chickens are starting to run a lot faster behind you. I don't know what's happening, but boy the number sure has ramped up since we started."

Hart and Thompson covering the Olympics is pure comedy gold.