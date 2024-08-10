See the Iconic Look Sha'Carri Richardson Gives Competitors Before Speeding Ahead (VIDEO)

The track and field athlete took the Olympic gold medal in the 4x100m relay alongside teammates Gabby Thomas, Twanisha Terry, and Melissa Jefferson.

Sha'Carri Richardson is officially an Olympic gold medalist.

In a now-viral clip of the 4x100 women's relay finals on Friday, the sprinter pulled ahead of the pack, giving her competitors a serious side-eye before racing across the finish line. Her intense look at the other athletes has since been shared multiple times across social media, with people commenting on the determination plastered across her face.

"ShaCarri passed that chick like the road runner and said 'beep beep' and took the lead," one person commented on the NBC Sports YouTube video.

Richardson and teammates Gabby Thomas, Twanisha Terry, and Melissa Jefferson completed their lap around the track in 41.78 seconds, but not without difficulty. There was a slight delay in the handoff between Thomas and Richardson, who had to pick up the speed in order to pass Great Britain and German and go from third place to first.

SHA'CARRI WAS ZOOOOOMIN! ð¨ð¤ ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/zxZqyZ6ltY — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

Richardson Praises Teammates

While Richardson's gold medal moment has gone viral, the athlete herself remains humble.

"It was a phenomenal ending for all of us," Richardson told reporters after the race, according to People. "I just remember trusting my third leg, trusting Gabby, and knowing that she's going to put that stick in my hand no matter what, and to leave my best on the track."

She later skipped the post-race press conference to the surprise of many.

Thomas was more vocal about the role that Richardson played as the anchor, applauding the 24-year-old for her agility on the track.

"Obviously passing the baton to Sha'Carri is very special. She is so fast, you know we're in good hands when she gets her hand on the baton," Thomas later said, according to USA Today. "I felt very proud, and I was grateful to compete with these ladies, and we got the gold."

Richardson, who wore a set of red, white, and blue nails, will be leaving the Paris Olympics with two medals: one gold and one silver.

She came in second during the 100-meter on Saturday, August 3, crossing the finish line just 0.05 seconds after Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred. She was joined on the podium by Thomas, who came in third and took the bronze.