NBA Legend Steph Curry & Adam Pally Team Up in Trailer for Peacock Comedy Mr. Throwback

With four NBA titles under his belt, Stephen Curry isn’t exactly fazed even by the brightest of spotlights. But beginning August 8 on Peacock, the Golden State Warriors' shooting ace known as the Chef will be cooking up a different kind of screen treat — the kind, in fact, that puts his acting talent in the starting rotation as the star of the all-new comedy series Mr. Throwback.

In a fun mockumentary type of twist that’s giving us the same kind of vibes Nic Cage so recently showcased in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Curry will literally play a version of his real-life self in the upcoming Peacock original scripted comedy. But, if this first-look trailer is anything to go by, that’s probably where any similarities between fact and fiction (hilariously!) end.

First Trailer: Stephen Curry Stars in Mr. Throwback on Peacock

The setup for the series is inspired: While Curry’s busy enjoying the real-life success and fame that comes with being one of basketball’s biggest stars, he reconnects with a long-lost ex-teammate named Danny (Adam Pally). Now a bumbling and washed-out memorabilia dealer, Danny’s the kind of guy whose B-ball career failed to launch the way Curry’s did, despite the reverence Curry still holds for his legendary throwback skills: “Bro, he was the king!” Curry enthuses about his 6th-grade pal in the trailer. “Danny was so good, I was just backup. Danny was so cool — I was his friend.”

Coming from Curry, that sounds too good to be true, and Pally (Sonic the Hedgehog, Happy Endings) throws his full comedic weight into making the present-day version of Danny look leagues removed from whatever promising athletic career that once might’ve beckoned. Curry’s totally stoked to link up again with Danny (after all, he’s one of Steph’s old-school heroes!) — but is there more to Danny’s mysteriously sudden reappearance in Curry’s world than first meets the eye?

Curry is both an actor and and executive producer on the series, and though he’s shown off his acting skills in front of the camera before, Mr. Throwback marks his first foray into scripted comedy as both an actor and a creator.

“I was excited to step into the world of scripted comedy with Mr. Throwback, a story with love for family and friends at its center,” Curry shared in Peacock’s first-look press release. “I’m looking forward to viewers getting to see me play a version of myself no one has ever seen before, and hope they feel connected to the characters and the dilemmas they face throughout the series.”

Kimberly (Ego Nwodim), Danny (Adam Pally) and Stephen Curry on Mr. Throwback. Photo: David Moir/Peacock

Who Stars in Peacock's Mr. Throwback? Alongside Curry and Pally, Mr. Throwback also stars Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live) and Adyen Mayeri (I Love That for You), alongside recurring guest turns from Tracy Letts (Ford v Ferrari), Layla Scalisi (What About the Kids?), Tien Tren (How I Met Your Father), and Rich Sommer (Mad Men). Also executive producing with Curry are David Caspe and Matthew Libman, who previously teamed together for the series sitcom Happy Endings (in which Pally also starred).

We might still be months from the start of this year’s NBA action — but thankfully, we only need to wait weeks for the official start of Stephen Curry season.