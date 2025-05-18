The Jurassic World Rebirth star became a seven-time Host, and she was joined by Musical Guest Bad Bunny for two hilarious sketches.

Watch Scarlett Johansson's SNL Sketches and Monologue from the May 17 Finale

The Season 50 finale of Saturday Night Live marked a new milestone for the show, and for Scarlett Johansson: The actress officially became the woman who has hosted SNL the most times, with seven episodes under her belt (not to mention her many cameos). And in the May 17 episode, the Jurassic World Rebirth star brought the versatility and comedic timing that makes her so well-suited to the gig.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

"It is so great to be back, because as many times as I've stood on this stage, it never stops feeling special," Johansson said in her monologue, before breaking into a Season 50-themed version of Billy Joel's "Piano Man."

"It's 11:30 on a Saturday, finale of Season 50 / It's chaotic and crazy, the whole week is hazy / But there's no place that I'd rather be," she sang, soon joined by cast members Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, and Ego Nwodim.

"Marcello and Devon are friends of mine / Andrew and James I hold dear / It's been a great season, and Sarah is leaving / We're all gonna miss you next year," Johansson sang, as Sherman reacted to this news in shock.

"Wait. What? Did you guys hear something or...What do you mean 'leaving'?!" Sherman pressed, as her cast mates continued to la la la di-da.

RELATED: All of Scarlett Johansson's Ivanka Trump SNL Sketches from 2007 to Now

The night also included two sketch appearances from Musical Guest Bad Bunny, who hosted in Season 49, as well as one last Mike Myers cameo.

Watch Scarlett Johansson's May 17 SNL monologue and sketches

"Trump Middle East Trip Cold Open"

Trump Middle East Trip Cold Open

President Donald Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia was the focus of the season finale's cold open, with James Austin Johnson's Trump meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Emil Wakim).

"The Qataris gave me a $400 million plane. Can you believe that? And people said that was some sort of bribe," he said, referring to the real-life controversial luxury gift. "Not true. Not true, because they haven't asked for anything in return."

"Well, not yet," the prince chimed in.

Monologue: Scarlett Johansson sings BIlly Joel with the SNL cast

Scarlett Johansson Monologue

A sweet sendoff to an extremely packed season!

Host Scarlett Johansson during her Saturday Night Live promo in Studio 8H on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

"Local News Stories"

Local News Stories

Scarlett Johansson is very funny as a news reporter who can't read the room, but Emil Wakim's social media fame-seeking weatherman is also a treat.

"Couples at the Bar"

Couples at the Bar

Bad Bunny and Marcello Hernández play two men who are reluctantly forced to defend their "loca" girlfriends' honor, and become each others' confidantes. Good thing their lady loves (Ego Nwodim and Scarlett Johansson) can neither speak nor understand coherent Spanish whatsoever.

Please Don't Destroy: "First Class" ft. Bad Bunny

Please Don't Destroy - First Class ft. Bad Bunny

The PDD boys can't believe their good fortune when Scarlett Johansson buys them first class plane tickets...straight into Newark, where their fate is at the mercy of a spacey air traffic controller trainee (Bad Bunny).

"Bowen's Still Straight"

Bowen's Still Straight

Johansson is Yang's new love interest in this sequel to "Bowen's Straight" with Season 49 Host Sydney Sweeney.

Weekend Update: Joke Swap ft. Scarlett Johansson

Weekend Update: Colin Jost and Michael Che Swap Jokes for Season 50 Finale

Johansson, who is married to Colin Jost, received a (mandatory) apology from Michael Che for a joke he made about her during their Christmas joke swap — and stuck around to watch Che get his revenge on Jost.

RELATED: Revisiting Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost's Hilarious SNL History

"Mike Myers Elevator Ride"