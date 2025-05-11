Watch Walton Goggins' Saturday Night Live Sketches & Monologue from May 10, 2025

The Righteous Gemstones and White Lotus actor played a tiny-footed man and a very flirtatious server in his hosting debut — and introduced us to his mom.

Actor Walton Goggins' May 11 Saturday Night Live monologue could better be described as a "mama-logue." The White Lotus and Fallout actor honored the woman who brought him into the world on Mother's Day by bringing his mom, Janet Long, onstage.

"Growing up, whenever my momma couldn't afford a babysitter, she would take me with her to honky tonks," the Georgia-raised actor told the SNL audience. "My mother taught me how to clog, taught me how to two-step. And lucky enough for me, my momma is here tonight. We've come a long way, haven't we, Mom?"

"Absolutely," Janet agreed.

Goggins invited his mom to dance with him on the Studio 8H stage — and after a minute of mellow, jazzy moves backed by the Saturday Night Live band, he asked them to "kick this up a notch," as the two launched into some country moves that would be at home on Goggins' show The Righteous Gemstones.

Watch all the sketches from Walton Goggins' SNL episode below.

Goggins' mothers' cameo wasn't the only Mother's Day moment from the show: He played a flirty server who the special day awkward in a early sketch, and that was after Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, and Marcello Hernández serenaded their own moms in the cold open — only to be interrupted by Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson).

Host Walton Goggins during Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 18 Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

A very happy Mother's Day to new mom Cecily Strong, who returned the night before to revive her Jeanine Pirro impression!

If you've ever wondered why the right to "bear" guns is our country's Second Amendment: It was Matt (Goggins).

Goggins seemed particularly in his bag playing a server who makes two men (Mikey Day and Andrew Dismukes) uncomfortable, while making their moms (Sarah Sherman and Heidi Gardner) very comfortable.

We have no idea how SNL wrangled so many golden retrievers at once, but we do know each and every one of those pooches is a consummate professional.

Season 50 cast addition shines in this pretape costarring Goggins, with a cameo from his buddy Sam Rockwell.

A family that visits a theme park restaurant finds the staff to be very new at thi—wait a minute, was this inspired by Epic Universe's Dark Universe?!?!

A young professional (Andrew Dismukes) really wishes he never clocked that Squatty Potty.

