What Does "I'm So Julia" on Charli XCX's Song "360" Mean? Lyrics, Explained
Charli XCX has revealed the "it girl" who inspired her viral "360" lyrics.
Charli XCX made “brat green” a thing. She inspired an entire theme of the summer. She even gave a whole new meaning to the name Julia. Since she got started in the music industry as a teen, the English pop superstar and Grammy-nominated artist has released hit after hit, from her wildly popular song “360” to “Apple” and “Guess” with Billie Eilish.
Charli XCX, Saturday Night Live’s Host and Musical Guest on Season 50, Episode 7, is an unstoppable musician with a constantly growing fanbase. With over 253 million streams on Spotify and a Grammy nomination for Record of the Year, her song “360” is a certified banger, featuring iconic and catchy lyrics like “I’m so Julia” and “666 with a princess streak.”
So what is her song “360” about? And who is Julia? Read on to find out everything Charli has shared about the song, the meaning behind its most famous lyrics, and making the viral music video.
What is Charli XCX’s song “360” about?
Released in May 2024 on her sixth studio album Brat, Charli XCX’s song “360” is essentially an anthem for being that girl — a “hot internet girl” and influencer behind the most viral trends, references, and pop culture moments. That girl is unapologetically herself. Charli confirmed just as much in a TikTok for Atlantic Records, saying, “‘360’ is about being the reference and it’s for all my girls out there who are the blueprints. You know who you are.”
Indeed, the lyrics celebrate individuality and self-confidence, while also lifting up and empowering her friends and internet icons like Gabbriette and Julia Fox. As Charli sings in the very first verse, “I went my own way and I made it / I'm your favorite reference, baby / Call me Gabbriette, you're so inspired / Ah, ah / I'm tectonic, moves, I make 'em / Shock you like defibrillators / No style? I can't relate / I'll always be the one.”
What does "I'm so Julia" on Charli XCX's song "360" mean?
That would be Uncut Gems actress, author, model, fashionista, and overall NYC “it girl” Julia Fox. In a Q&A for Interview magazine conducted by Charli, the singer told Fox her song “360” is basically about her, specifically the chorus, “When you're in the mirror, do you like what you see? / When you're in the mirror, you're just looking at me / I'm everywhere, I'm so Julia.”
“Before even reading your book, I wrote this song, which is basically about how you started every trend of 2022,” Charli revealed. “And there’s this line in it that goes, ‘I’m everywhere. I’m so Julia,’ as in, I’m the f------g reference. I’m everywhere like Julia Fox is everywhere.”
Fox is everywhere. She’s released a song and a memoir, both titled Down the Drain. Her jaw-dropping style has been photographed all over NYC and, if you’ve spent any time online in the past few years, you absolutely remember her pronunciation of “Uncut Gems” while talking about whether she was her ex Kanye West’s muse.
In an interview on the Zach Sang Show, Fox explained that being “so Julia” essentially means “just being that girl,” adding that it’s about “being confident and putting yourself out there, being out, being about, and being the center of attention. Just being that bitch.”
Fox said it’s “always been a dream” of hers to be featured on a song, but especially one by Charli XCX. “It was the coolest thing ever,” she said. “I feel like she really actually supports women and she supports unconventional women. Women that society maybe looks at and is confused by, she’s not confused, you know? She sees the truth.”
Who's in Charli XCX's "360" music video?
With over 20 millions views on YouTube, the music video for “360” has gotten about as much buzz as the song itself. Heck, it's nominated for a Grammy. Written and directed by Aidan Zamiri, the music video features over 20 famous influencers, actresses, music producers, YouTubers, models, and content creators.
“In the ‘360’ video, it was kind of about, you know, getting together girls who I felt sort of embodied the personality of the record and who were all kind of like unique and doing things on their own terms,” Charli said in an interview with WSJ. Magazine. “They’re all the reference, whether that be Alex Consani or Quenlin Blackwell or Gabbriette or, you know, Julia Fox.”
The video also features Matisse Andrews, Sakura Bready, Chloe Cherry, Greer Cohen. Anna Collins, A. G. Cook, Emma Chamberlain, Isamaya Ffrench, Blizzy McGuire, Tess McMillan, Salem Mitchell, Hari Nef, Peri Rosenzweig, Rachel Sennott, Chloe Sevigny, Richie Shazam, and Niki Takesh.
The music video opens with everyone gathered around a large table at a restaurant on a mission to “fulfill the prophecy of finding a new hot internet girl” because if they don’t “our kind will cease to exist, forever.”
“Honestly we were just being so silly [on set],” Charli told WSJ. Magazine about making the music video. “It was silly vibes, it was silly times. If you put all of those girls in the room, it is kind of like chaos, energy, and lot of TikToks and a lot of vaping.”