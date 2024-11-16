What Does "I'm So Julia" on Charli XCX's Song "360" Mean? Lyrics, Explained

What does "I'm so Julia" on Charli XCX's song "360" mean?

That would be Uncut Gems actress, author, model, fashionista, and overall NYC “it girl” Julia Fox. In a Q&A for Interview magazine conducted by Charli, the singer told Fox her song “360” is basically about her, specifically the chorus, “When you're in the mirror, do you like what you see? / When you're in the mirror, you're just looking at me / I'm everywhere, I'm so Julia.”

“Before even reading your book, I wrote this song, which is basically about how you started every trend of 2022,” Charli revealed. “And there’s this line in it that goes, ‘I’m everywhere. I’m so Julia,’ as in, I’m the f------g reference. I’m everywhere like Julia Fox is everywhere.”

Fox is everywhere. She’s released a song and a memoir, both titled Down the Drain. Her jaw-dropping style has been photographed all over NYC and, if you’ve spent any time online in the past few years, you absolutely remember her pronunciation of “Uncut Gems” while talking about whether she was her ex Kanye West’s muse.

In an interview on the Zach Sang Show, Fox explained that being “so Julia” essentially means “just being that girl,” adding that it’s about “being confident and putting yourself out there, being out, being about, and being the center of attention. Just being that bitch.”

Fox said it’s “always been a dream” of hers to be featured on a song, but especially one by Charli XCX. “It was the coolest thing ever,” she said. “I feel like she really actually supports women and she supports unconventional women. Women that society maybe looks at and is confused by, she’s not confused, you know? She sees the truth.”

