Bob Dylan's Iconic SNL Performance in 1979 Was Basically a Mini Concert

While the legendary singer-songwriter appeared as a Musical Guest once, he's been showcased on SNL many times.

From Taylor Swift to David Bowie to Nirvana and Beyoncé, the list of iconic Musical Guests on Saturday Night Live includes a long list of iconic names. From the earliest days of NBC’s long-running sketch comedy show, SNL has welcomed a host of music legends — including the one and only Bob Dylan.

As Timothée Chalamet returns to host SNL for his third time and perform as the Musical Guest on January 25, 2025, the actor's just received a 2025 Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Dylan in A Complete Unknown, the biopic about the singer-songwriter’s life.

You'll have to watch live on NBC and Peacock to see whether Chalamet will perform in character as the “Like a Rolling Stone” singer. But one thing that isn't a complete unknown (had to!): The real Bob Dylan delivered a memorable performance on SNL nearly five decades ago.

Read on to revisit Dylan’s live performance, find out how to watch it now, and learn all about who's impersonated him on SNL since then.

Bob Dylan at a Taping of "Saturday Night Live" on October 21, 1979. Photo: Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

When was Bob Dylan on Saturday Night Live? Dylan appeared on SNL as a Musical Guest once on October 20, 1979. The Season 5 episode was hosted by English comedian and actor Eric Idle, who was famously a member of British comedy troupe Monty Python. Dylan performed a total of three songs on SNL, all of which were released on his 1979 album Slow Train Coming. During his appearance, Dylan first performed “Gotta Serve Somebody," followed by "I Believe in You," and finished his set with “When You Gonna Wake Up.”

Bob Dylan performs in concert during Farm Aid at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on September 23, 2023. Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

How can I watch Bob Dylan’s Saturday Night Live performance? You can watch Dylan's performance as an SNL Musical Guest in 1979 on Peacock right now. Simply stream SNL Season 5, Episode 2 to watch the musician perform live at Studio 8H.

Dana Carvey and James Austin Johnson have impersonated Bob Dylan on Saturday Night Live

Outside of his musical performances, Dylan has been impersonated on SNL several times over the years.

In 1991, SNL alum Dana Carvey delivered a memorably over-the-top impression of the musician, grumbling and kinda-sorta singing “Free Fallin’” with Traveling Wilburys bandmate “Tom Petty” (David Spade) during a Season 16 "Weekend Update" segment.

Most recently, James Austin Johnson has portrayed Dylan, perfectly replicating the rocker’s signature gritty voice.

In Season 50, he was Dylan in a promo for Host John Mulaney's episode, followed by the “A Complete Unknown Red Carpet” sketch with fellow cast members Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Andrew Dismukes, and December 7, 2024 Host Paul Mescal.

During the sketch, Fineman broke out her famous Timothée Chalamet impression at the premiere of A Complete Unknown, the biographical drama starring the Dune: Part Two actor as Dylan.

Johnson first showcased his hilarious Dylan during a Season 48 Weekend Update appearance, cracking up Colin Jost and Michael Che as he performed “Bob Dylan’s cell phone on vibrate.”

In an interview with UPROXX, Johnson said he’s taken a special interest in perfecting his Bob Dylan impression, having also performed it during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

“That impression has only just become more important to me, the more Dylan scholarship that I’ve undergone,” he told the outlet. “I hope to get better at it. I don’t really have a raspy quality. That’s what’s missing from my Bob — I don’t smoke and I don’t have a lot of grit in my voice. I have a white gospel voice. But I have enough nasal quality going on that I can approximate Bob. It’s more about attitude. It’s not so much about sounding exactly like him."

