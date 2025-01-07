Season 12 of Saturday Night Live brought some comedy magic with the addition of several cast members who would go on to have iconic runs on the show.

When Did Dana Carvey and Phil Hartman Join SNL? All about Season 12 Cast

It was the season that first brought us the Church Lady, the Sweeney Sisters, and singer/songwriter Derek Stevens's penchant for “choppin’ broccoli.”

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

Saturday Night Live’s Season 12, which premiered in October 1986, introduced SNL fans to five new cast members, featured classic political parodies, and created some iconic characters fans would fall in love with.

After Joan Cusack, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Michael Hall, Terry Sweeney, Randy Quaid, and Danitra Vance left the show after Season 11, a new crop of talent took the reins in Season 12 — many who would go on to become SNL legends.

Here's a breakdown of Season 12's performers.

RELATED: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s Best Moments Together on SNL

SNL Season 12 Cast Members

Nora Dunn

Halston (Phil Hartman), Bob (II) (Jon Lovitz), and Babette (Nora Dunn) appear on Saturday Night Live during the 'Teeny Café' skit on May 16, 1987. Photo: Alan Singer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

There wasn’t a character Nora Dunn couldn’t bring to life. The versatile Dunn, who returned as a repertory player in Season 12, first got her start in Chicago before joining SNL in Season 11. The talented comedian, who was part of the cast from 1985 to 1990, was known for her impeccable impressions of figures like Ann Landers, Liza Minelli, Cokie Roberts, and Barbara Bush. She joined forces with new cast member Jan Hooks in Season 12 to create The Sweeney Sisters, a big-haired lounge-singing duo absolutely convinced of their own success.

Dunn was also known for playing Pat Stevens, a talk show host only too eager to remind you of her model past, as well as the pretentious film critic Ashley Ashley.

Jon Lovitz

Charlie Loomis (Kevin Nealon), Eddie Spimozo (Jon Lovitz), and Nancy Maloney (Victoria Jackson) during the "Chick Hazard, Private Investigator" skit on Saturday Night Live on January 24, 1987. Photo: R.M. Lewis Jr./NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Jon Lovitz has always set himself apart with a unique brand of self-deprecating humor. The California native honed his comedy skills at The Groundlings, before landing on SNL in the Season 11. Lovitz quickly got to work creating unforgettable characters like pathological liar Tommy Flanagan, whose catchphrase “Yeah, that’s the ticket,” became an SNL staple. He was also known for popular characters such as the Master Thespian, the Annoying Man, and Hanukkah Harry.

Lovitz's comedy abilities earned him Emmy nominations for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, in 1986 and again in 1987.

Dennis Miller

Dennis Miller and Jimmy Stewart (Dana Carvey) during the 'Weekend Update' on Saturday Night Live on May 16, 1987. Photo: Alan Singer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Dennis Miller had a knack for keeping the news entertaining. The Pittsburgh native, who joined SNL in Season 11, returned as a repertory player. He made his biggest mark on the show as the host of "Weekend Update," where he delivered the latest headlines with a sardonic wit all his own. Although he largely stayed behind the news desk during his run, which ended in 1991, Miller did occasionally play parts in other sketches and delivered some memorable impressions, including his takes on Gary Hart, George Washington, and George Harrison.

RELATED: Martin Short's SNL Five-Timer's Club Cold Open Starred Tom Hanks, Emma Stone & More

Phil Hartman

Leslie (Jan Hooks), Dan (Phil Hartman), and Stu (Joe Montana) during "The Honest Man" skit on Saturday Night Live on January 24, 1987. Photo: R.M. Lewis Jr./NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Season 12 of Saturday Night Live also ushered in a new batch of players, eager to make their mark. One of those new faces was Groundlings alum Phil Hartman, who could play anyone from a U.S. president to an "Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer."

In his debut season, Hartman portrayed President Ronald Regan as clueless and innocent in public, while being a calculated mastermind in private in a brilliant sketch that showcased his versatility. During his run on SNL, Hartman was also known for his masterful impersonations of Ed McMahon, Frank Sinatra, Phil Donahue, President Bill Clinton, and Charlton Heston.

Hartman remained one of the linchpins of the show for eight seasons, leaving in 1994. He died in 1998.

Dana Carvey

Inspector Langley (Phil Hartman) and Sir Jeffrey Kurr (Dana Carvey) during 'The Puppy' skit on Saturday Night Live on May 16, 1987. Photo: Alan Singer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

When Dana Carvey first stepped onto the SNL stage in the premiere of Season 12 as a repertory player, he made a lasting impression. Not only did Carvey bring fans The Church Lady, the pious and uptight host of "Church Talk," he also introduced the masses to singer/songwriter Derek Stevens, whose bumbling attempt at improvising a song had him repeatedly singing about someone “choppin’ broccoli.”

Not only did those two become beloved fixtures on the show, Carvey also brought to life a host of other memorable characters, including Hans from the weightlifting duo Hans and Franz, and, later, Garth Algar, the lovable sidekick to Mike Myers' Wayne Campbell in the hit recurring sketch Wayne's World. And who could forget his on-point impersonation of President George H.W. Bush?

Victoria Jackson

Actress (Victoria Jackson) and Agent (Kevin Nealon) during the 'Casting Director' skit on Saturday Night Live on December 13, 1986. Photo: Alan Singer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Season 12 was also bolstered by the addition of comedian and actress Victoria Jackson. In many of her appearances, Jackson relied on her high-pitched voice and an exaggerated ditziness to get audiences laughing. During her tenure on SNL, Jackson also provided impersonations of Roseanne Barr, Sally Struthers, and Zsa Zsa Gabor.

In August 2024, Jackson announced she had a recurrence of cancer, originally diagnosed in 2015, and that her doctors considered it inoperable, according to NBC News. Jackson, however, is choosing to remain positive.

“I’ve had a fantastic life,” she said in a video on Instagram providing the health update.

Jan Hooks

Leslie (Jan Hooks) and Dan (Phil Hartman) appear on Saturday Night Live during "The Honest Man" skit on January 24, 1987. Photo: R.M. Lewis Jr./NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Jan Hooks was also on hand to deliver laughs in Season 12, after the Groundlings alum was cast as a repertory player. Hooks’ brand of humor quickly made her a beloved fixture on the show. She not only served alongside Dunn as the other half of The Sweeney Sisters, she also memorably played Tammy Faye Bakker, alongside Hartman’s Jim Bakker, on "Church Chat." Hooks was also known for her impersonations of Kathie Lee Gifford, Jodie Foster, Hillary Clinton, Sinéad O’Conner, and Nancy Reagan.

The Georgia native left SNL in 1991. Hooks died in 2014 at the age of 57. At the time of her death, SNL alum Amy Poehler called her “one of the greats,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kevin Nealon

Mr. Subliminal (Jon Lovitz) and Kevin Nealon during the 'Mr. Subliminal' skit on Saturday Night Live on October 11, 1986. Photo: Reggie Lewis/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

In Season 12, SNL fans also got their first introduction to Kevin Nealon, who would enjoy a nine-year run on the show.

During his time on SNL, Nealon joined forces with Carvey to create the weightlifting duo Hans and Franz, although the first "Pumping Up With Hans & Franz" sketch wouldn’t debut until Season 13. Nealon was also known for appearing as Mr. Subliminal and serving as the host of "Weekend Update" for three seasons after Miller’s departure.

A. Whitney Brown

Dennis Miller, A. Whitney Brown as The Big Picture during the 'Weekend Update' skit on Saturday Night Live, Season 11 on May 10, 1986. Photo: Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank

SNL writer and featured player A. Whitney Brown also returned in Season 12. Brown was perhaps best known for delivering his take on the world with his dead-pan delivery in “The Big Picture” on the "Weekend Update."

The standup comedian, who once made his living juggling, initially began his career on SNL as a writer in 1985, but soon began on camera as well.

Brown was part of the writing team that took home a 1988 Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program. He left SNL in 1991 and eventually went on to be a writer for The Daily Show.