The presidential candidate and her impersonator's social media collab currently has more than 31 million views and 6 million likes.

Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph Got in on a Twinning TikTok Trend Backstage at SNL

Maya Rudolph and Vice President Kamala Harris might not be the same person, but they're certainly twinning on Saturday Night Live and TikTok.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

Harris made a surprise appearance in the cold open on the November 2 episode of SNL hosted by John Mulaney. And in addition to appearing in the mirror sketch, the Democratic presidential candidate also filmed a viral TikTok trend alongside her star impersonator.

RELATED: Surprise! Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph Teamed Up for SNL's Cold Open

Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph hung out backstage at SNL

Backstage at SNL, Harris and Rudolph lip-synced to the "We Are Not the Same Person” sound on TikTok by Vine-turned-YouTube stars Drew Gooden and Danny Gonzalez. The sound is from a 2019 single released by the duo, in which they try to explain to the internet that despite looking alike, they are in fact two separate people.

The clip features Harris and Rudolph in matching black ensembles — the same ones they wore in the cold open — as Rudolph starts off lip-syncing "I am Drew," with the camera panning to Harris who lip-syncs "I am Danny," before they both say together, "And we are not the same person."

Maya Rudolph and Vice President Kamala Harris backstage at Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 5 on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

According to Vulture, Gooden posted the reel of the SNL video on his Instagram story, and wrote, "When we recorded this song in 2019 I always knew it would be lip synched by the vice president one day.”

RELATED: Maya Rudolph and Alec Baldwin Faced Off in SNL's Fox News Interview Cold Open

A behind-the-scenes shot of Maya Rudolph and Vice President Kamala Harris during the "2024 Pre-Election Cold Open" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 5 on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Maya Rudolph and Kamala Harris' viral TikTok racks up more than 31 million views

Rudolph and Harris really were twinning with the video, which as of this writing has 31 million views and more than 6 million likes on TikTok.

Maya Rudolph and Vice President Kamala Harris during the "2024 Pre-Election Cold Open" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 5 on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The Loot star also recently collabed with another TikTok queen, Amy Poehler, who had Rudolph lip-sync to "Sweater Weather" from their 2007 "Bronx Beat" SNL sketch featuring Host Brian Williams. In the TikTok with Poehler, Rudolph also proudly showed off her "I Voted Early 2024" sticker.

For more SNL political humor, tune in for the SNL Election Special, airing Monday night, November 4, the night before Election Day, at 10/9c on NBC, and streaming the next day on Peacock.