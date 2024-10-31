How to Watch the 2024 SNL Election Special

John Mulaney Gives Some Notes for His SNL Promo

Saturday Night Live is back with an Election Special as the nation heads to the polls.

As the country gears up for Election Day, Saturday Night Live has been knocking it out of the park with political sketches throughout Season 50. Former SNL cast member Maya Rudolph as Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris? Spot-on. James Austin Johnson as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump? Uncanny. And the comedic commentary continues just before the nation heads to the polls with SNL’s 2024 Election Special.

Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

The NBC special will feature a variety of clips starring this season’s presidential nominee impersonators as well as Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden, Andy Samberg as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Jim Gaffigan as Governor Tim Walz, and Bowen Yang as Senator J.D. Vance. From rallies to Team Trump vs. Team Harris on Family Feud, this hilarious crew is behind some truly memorable sketches.

Beyond these bigger political players, Season 50 cast member Andrew Dismukes has portrayed news anchor David Muir at rallies and Chloe Fineman has introduced political sketches as CNN reporter Kaitlin Collins. “Despite repeated offers from the Harris campaign, Donald Trump has officially refused to appear in another debate, saying, quote, ‘It’s not because I’m scared, so don’t tell people I’m scared.’ However, there was one format in which President Trump was willing to face off against Harris. We take you live to that now,” Fineman explains at the beginning of this season’s “Family Feud” cold open.

James Austin Johnson, Kenan Thompson, and Maya Rudolph as Donald Trump, Steve Harvey, and Kamala Harris during the "Family Feud Election 2024 Cold Open" on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 3 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Since Season 50 premiered on September 28, these political sketches have kept the nation laughing through the emotional rollercoaster of a presidential election cycle. For even more laughs, read on to find out everything else you need to know to watch the 2024 SNL Election Special.

When is the 2024 SNL Election Special? Mark your calendars for the night before Election Day. SNL is airing a one-hour Election Special on Monday night, November 4 at 10/9c on NBC. RELATED: Where to Watch Saturday Night Live & Stream Every Season 50 Episode

Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg during the “VP Debate Cold Open" sketch from Season 50 Episode 2 on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

How can you watch the 2024 SNL Election Special? You can watch SNL’s Election Special on NBC on Monday, November 4 at 10/9c You can also watch it the next day on Peacock when you get back from the polls.

Maya Harris as Kamala Harris and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz during the "Campaign" cold open on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 1 on September 28, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

