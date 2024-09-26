Where to Watch Saturday Night Live & Stream Every Season 50 Episode

Here's everything to know about how to watch new and classic episodes of the trailblazing sketch show in time for Season 50.

Since soon after its premiere on October 11,1975, Saturday Night Live has been a pop culture institution, launching the careers of some of the world's most beloved comedians and actors. Not only is the cast filled with some of the funniest performers working today, each episode is hosted by a headlines-making celebrity – like Season 50 premiere Host Jean Smart — along with a fabulous Musical Guest.

How to Watch Watch the Season 50 premiere of Saturday Night Live September 28 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The series' historic 50th season will welcome back many friends of the show, including former cast member Maya Rudolph reviving her impression of Vice President Kamala Harris, and returning Hosts Nate Bargatze, John Mulaney, Ariana Grande, and Michael Keaton, with plenty of surprises in store. You won't want to miss a minute as the trailblazing sketch show celebrates being on the air for half a century.

So here's everything to know about where to watch Saturday Night Live online, how to catch new episodes on NBC, and how to stream every classic episode.

Where to watch Saturday Night Live Watch Saturday Night Live on Saturday at 11:30/10:30c on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.

Chloe Fineman as Beverly, Andrew Dismukes as Pat, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, Kristen Wiig as Nina, and James Austin Johnson as Harry during the "Jumanji" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1860, Saturday, April 6, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Where to watch old Saturday Night Live episodes

Stream every episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime. All 49 seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

You can also check out the Saturday Night Live YouTube channel for a treasure trove of classic sketches and compilations from previous seasons.

And NBC Insider is your destination for news on SNL's new season, plus looks back at classic sketches and beloved characters from the show's long history.

Why the First Saturday Night Live Cast Were Called The Not Ready for Prime Time Players

Will Ferrell's Most Memorable Saturday Night Live Sketches

The History of Rachel Dratch's Debbie Downer Character

Every Celebrity in SNL's Five-Timers Club, from Buck Henry to Kristen Wiig

Stefon on SNL: A History of Bill Hader’s Hilarious Character

Will Ferrell and Christopher Walken during Behind the Music skit on Saturday Night Live on April 8th, 2000. Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

When does Saturday Night Live Season 50 premiere?

September 28, 2024 at 11:30/10:30c/8:30 P.T.

How to watch the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special

SNL will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a three-hour live primetime special.

The program will air Sunday, February 16 from 8-11 p.m. E.T. on NBC. Stay tuned for more announcements in the coming months about SNL's historic 50th anniversary celebration.

John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson during "Diner Lobster" in Studio 8H on Saturday Night Live Episode 1743 on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

RELATED: How to Request Saturday Night Live Standby Tickets

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year. If you want to see all the action live in Studio 8H, check out all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery.