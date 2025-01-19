Kenny Chesney Almost Toured with Taylor Swift, Remembers Jimmy Buffett and Talks Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood, Christopher Macchio, and other performers are slated to appear.

Everyone Performing at the 2025 Inauguration: See the Full Lineup

As the nation tunes in to watch President-elect Donald Trump be sworn in for his second term in office on Inauguration Day (January 20), a number of musical performances are also planned for the ceremony.

Read on to find out the musicians performing at Trump’s inauguration, the songs they’ll sing, and how to watch the day’s events live on NBC.

Who’s performing at the 2025 presidential inauguration? Country star Carrie Underwood, opera singer Christopher Macchio, and country singer and saxophonist Lee Greenwood will perform at Trump’s inauguration ceremony inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C. on Monday, January 20. Outside of the official ceremony, several musicians are slated to perform at various inaugural events. The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee announced that Kid Rock, the Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Parker McCollum, Gavin DeGraw, and the Liberty University's Praise Choir will perform at rallies and balls for Trump's inauguration.

What Carrie Underwood and more will perform at Trump's swearing-in ceremony

Underwood will sing “America the Beautiful," and a photo of the ceremony’s program shows that she will perform with the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

The country singer’s performance will happen just before Trump takes his presidential oath of office and is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln combined chorus will sing a musical prelude at the beginning of the inauguration ceremony. Another prelude will be done by the United States Marine Band.

The United States Naval Academy Glee Club will also sing "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" during the ceremony.

Carrie Underwood performs on stage during REFLECTION: THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY at Resorts World Theatre on June 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World Theatre

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement to TODAY. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Greenwood will also perform at Trump's swearing-in ceremony. The country musician confirmed Fox News that he'll perform his song "God Bless the USA" during the inauguration before Trump takes his oath of office.

As for Macchio, he's set to sing the national anthem — “The Star-Spangled Banner” — at the end of the inauguration.

The opera singer from New York City has previously performed for Trump multiple times over the years. Most recently, Macchio sang Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” at Trump’s October 2024 rally at Madison Square Garden.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump listen to opera singer Christopher Macchio during at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP

Jason Aldean, the Village People, Kid Rock, and more will perform at inaugural events

The Village People, Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lee Greenwood, and the Liberty University’s Praise Choir are set to perform at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally on Sunday, January 19.

On Inauguration Day, three separate balls will take place with more musical performances. Jason Aldean and the Village People will perform at the Liberty Ball, while Rascal Flatts and Parker McCollum will take the stage at the Commander-in-Chief Ball. Finally, Gavin DeGraw will perform at the Starlight Ball.

Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

How to watch the inauguration in 2025

You can watch Trump’s inauguration ceremony and the musical performances on NBC on Monday, January 20, starting first thing in the morning.

NBC News' inauguration coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker reporting live from Washington, D.C. From 10 a.m. throughout the day, Lester Holt and Guthrie will anchor NBC News’ special coverage of the inauguration, during which they'll be joined by Melvin, Roker, Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, NBC News senior national correspondent Tom Llamas, NBC News senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson, and chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander.

To watch the live coverage, tune into your local NBC News station. You can also stream it live on NBC News NOW, which you can find on YouTube, the NBC News app, Peacock, and more streaming platforms.