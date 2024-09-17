All About Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher and Their Kids

The queen of Sunday Night Football, Carrie Underwood, is the definition of a boy mom. When she's not duetting with Reba McEntire or belting her heart out, the "Before He Cheats" singer is at home just outside of Nashville with her husband and their two boys. Read all about her family life here.

Carrie Underwood is married to a former hockey player

According to People, in 2008, Underwood's bassist, Mark Childers, invited his friend, Ottawa Senators player Mike Fisher, backstage after one of Underwood's shows. Childers thought the two would make a great match, and he was right: The attraction was instant.

They began a long-distance relationship and eventually got engaged in December 2009, per People. They were married in July 2010, and though they initially split their time between Canada and Tennessee, Fisher was traded to the Nashville Predators in 2011, allowing the pair to make the city their full-time home.

"I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house… I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that," Underwood told Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, adding, "He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out."

Fisher retired from hockey in 2018.

Carrie Underwood's kids

Underwood and Fisher welcomed son Isaiah Michael Fisher, on February 27, 2015.

During a visit to TODAY in 2022, Underwood revealed that Isaiah was starting to understand that his mom is famous. “He’ll go to school and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night,’” she told Sheinelle Jones. “He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”

After several heartbreaking miscarriages, the couple welcomed their second child, Jacob, on January 21, 2019. On his second birthday, the singer shared on Instagram, “Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you."

Underwood and Fisher own a 400-acre farm just outside Nashville that includes a fishing pond. In June 2024, firefighters were called to put out a "structure fire," but all four family members were unharmed, as were their pets and the primary residence, per E! News.

"We have so many meals together as a family," the singer said on TODAY of making the house a home. "It's not a rule, it's just what we do. I love it."