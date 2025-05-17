Revisiting Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost's Hilarious SNL History

Scarlett Johansson Thinks the Season Finale Will Be Bigger Than the SNL50 Anniversary Special

The Jurassic World Rebirth star and her Weekend Update anchor husband have a hilarious history at Studio 8H.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are a match made in SNL heaven. They're also real-life partners.

The Jurassic World Rebirth star hosted SNL for the first time ever in 2006 during Season 31, which was also Jost's first season as a writer. They started dating around her fifth time hosting in 2017, and got married in 2020. Now, they share one child and many SNL jokes together that range from sweet to embarrassing and everything in between.

Johansson is returning to host the Season 50 finale on May 17, which will be her first time hosting since she and Jost got married. In honor of this, we're revisiting some memorable Jost-Johansson moments from SNL past. Read on!

Holiday Monologue, 2019

Johansson hosted the holiday show in 2019 and called Jost out multiple times.

"If the show's bad, what are they gonna do? Fire my fiancé?" she said. "Oh no, what will we do without his paycheck?"

Scarlett Johansson during promos on Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 20; Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 17 on April 12, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC; Will Heath/NBC

It was a brief but beautiful moment when Johansson opened the door to enter SNL's exclusive club only for people who have hosted five times or more. Jost tried to walk in behind her, but she shut the door in his face. Or at least she tried to shut the door in his face. The door just kind of bumped into him, and he had to shut it himself.

Lord Gaga, 2025

When Lady Gaga hosted the March 8 episode, Mikey Day went on Weekend Update as Lady Gaga's husband, Lord Gaga, a textile merchant looking an awful lot like a Bridgerton character. The bit unexpectedly became a roast of Jost.

"Can you imagine, Colin, a man whose wife makes more money than he? Can you imagine?" Day asked, feigning chest pains. "Oh, the shame he would feel! Imagine, Colin, if I was sitting here, on television, behind this desk, staring at that camera, the world staring back at me knowing that my wife's income dwarfs my own. I would die. Oh, I would die. What a living nightmare. Now tell me, what does your wife do?"

Scarlett is Saved From Colin by Sarah Sherman, 2025

In a promo for the Season 50 finale, Johansson runs through the SNL studio halls from what sounds like a dinosaur but actually turns out to be her husband.

"Hey babe!" he says from behind her. "I had a sketch idea I wanted to pitch you. Maybe it's one where we, I don't know, finally kiss?"

As Johansson screams, Jost is hit with a dart from above thanks to Sherman, who is dressed in her Jurassic Park best and holding a dart gun.

"Che just handed this to me and said, 'Take care of Jost,'" she explains.

Jost appears to wake up at the end of the video, but when he calls after Johansson with "Kisssss," she runs away faster.

