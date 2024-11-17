Sarah Sherman Tickles Colin Jost with Her Giant Squirrel Tail on "Weekend Update"

Parallel Parking with Please Don't Destroy (in Partnership with Allstate)

Peanut the Squirrel's Widow and the Tiger King visited Colin Jost and Michael Che on the November 16 Weekend Update.

Sarah Sherman has found so many ways to put Colin Jost through the wringer on "Weekend Update": She's pretended to be his son, CJ Rossitano, insulted him as a meditation guru named Genesis Fry, and just straight up roasted him as herself. In Season 49, Sherman donned an owl costume to tease him as Flaco the Owl's widow — and during Charli XCX's November 16 episode, she returned in another ridiculous(ly adorable) costume, complete with a giant, fluffy squirrel tail.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

During a "Weekend Update" that also featured a visit from Joe Exotic of Tiger King fame (Bowen Yang) and plenty of jokes from Jost and Michael Che about the week's news, Sherman visited as Hazel, the widow of another creature who gained fame on social media: Peanut the Squirrel, the illegally-kept pet who was euthanized after biting a Department of Environmental Conservation employee.

RELATED: Every "Weekend Update" Host Through the Years

Colin Jost during "Weekend Update" in Studio 8H on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 14, 2017. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Sarah Sherman torments Colin Jost as Peanut the Squirrel's widow

The Season 50 cast member's furry costume — complete with mourning hat and a black shawl — also boasted a tail that had a mind of its own. Amid Sherman's extremely cute impressions of a squirrel freaking out, her enormous appendage tickled Jost until he finally yelled, "Get your tail away from me!" and laughed as he smacked it aside.

No such luck, as Sherman continued to rub the tail in his face as she worked in some sly insults.

RELATED: Charli XCX Sings Chappell Roan in SNL's Domingo Sketch Sequel

"You look a little nuts," Jost told Hazel as she showed him her frantic mating dance.

"Nuts? Where?!" Sherman's Hazel asked, going near cross-eyed at the word.

"There aren't any nuts here," Jost replied.

"...Said the doctor at your physical!" Hazel shot back.

Bowen Yang also paid a visit as Joe Exotic making his appeal for a pardon from Donald Trump when he takes office in January.

Weekend Update: “Tiger King” Joe Exotic

Colin Jost jokes about Donald Trump's cabinet picks on the November 16 "Weekend Update"

President-elect Donald Trump's controversial Cabinet picks led Jost and Che's jokes about the news of the week. "This week, Donald Trump continued to announce everyone he's going to fire in six months," Jost joked.

"Elon Musk is reportedly spending nearly every day with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago —but don't worry, Elon will leave as soon as he finishes listing all the dinosaurs in alphabetical order," Che followed up.

Weekend Update: Scientists Concerned Men Could Go Extinct in 6 Million Years

Watch the "Weekend Update" from November 16, 2024 above, and watch all 50 Seasons of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.