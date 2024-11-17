SNL's "Domingo" Sketch Got a Sequel: Watch Charli XCX Sing Chappell Roan in "Babymoon"

Parallel Parking with Please Don't Destroy (in Partnership with Allstate)

The Kel Squad is back — this time featuring Charli XCX — with a "HOT TO GO!" parody that reveals some surprising paternity info.

It's been five weeks since Ariana Grande's viral "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch introduced the world to Domingo by way of a parody of Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso." But in the world of these Saturday Night Live characters, new bride Kelsey (Season 50 cast member Chloe Fineman) has been married for eight months — and now she's extremely pregnant. So her "Kel Squad" of pals (Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Heidi Gardner, and November 16 Host Charli XCX) are back to throw her a shower — and they're performing a new song parody.

Charli XCX's "Babymoon" sketch updates Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO!" with some new lyrics — this time informing Kelsey's husband (Andrew Dismukes) about what happened on their group "besties babymoon" to Miami.

"I think the babymoon is normally for the couple, but hey, I know y'all queens gotta be queens," Dismukes' character says, taking it all in stride. But their song delivers some jarring info regarding his new baby — or as it turns out, "babies."

Charli XCX and Domingo sing "HOT TO GO!" in SNL's "Babymoon"

Like Grande before her, Charli XCX plays against type during the song parody, doing her best to sound flat on purpose.

"We got facials at the spaaa / but Kelsey doesn't talk at aaall," Charli sings, playing Kelsey's cousin. "

"We say, 'Kelsey get off your phone', cause we know who she's texting /Know who she's texting," the ladies sing, before breaking into the chorus — complete with "HOT TO GO!" choreo: "D-O-M-I-N-G-O, Kelsey's texting Domingo!"

We soon learn texts aren't all Kelsey's sending Domingo, and there's more: "Dancing at the club, but Kelsey's pouting. Take her to the bathroom and she just starts shouting. She says eight months ago's a little bit hazy / 'I'm 90 percent sure that it's not Domingo's baby'!"

"There's a chance this isn't even my kid?!" Kelsey's husband says.

"Hey, babe, are you even listening? I said it's 90 percent not his baby," Kelsey tells him. "Trust the math."

"D-O-M-I-N-G-O, Kelsey's learning Espanol," the ladies continue, "D-O-M-I-N-G-O, Kelsey spends all day on Duolingo!" And then the man himself shows up to help deliver some medically-confusing paternity news about the soon-to-be-due twins.

Grande's original "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch has received over 10 million views on the show's YouTube alone since October 12.

Sarah Sherman, Ariana Grande, Marcello Hernandez, Chloe Fineman, and Heidi Gardner during the “Bridesmaid Speech” sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 03 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"The writers — Jimmy Fowlie, Ceara O'Sullivan, Sudi Green, Allie Levitan — they wrote the sketch, and everyone's laughing, we're loving it," Sarah Sherman shared during a November visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "And then, when Ariana Grande did bad singing at blocking rehearsal? Everyone was like, 'Ohhhh... This is funny!'"

Watch the "Babymoon" sketch from Season 50, Episode 7 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.