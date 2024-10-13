Ariana Grande Performed an "Espresso" Song Parody in SNL's Bridesmaid Speech Sketch

Of the many impressions the Wicked star unleashed on October 12, her turn as a terrible singer was standout work.

Of all the impressions Ariana Grande showcased during her October 12 Saturday Night Live episode — Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Celine Dion — her best might've been one we had never seen before: A woman who's actually terrible at singing. Grande played an off-key maid of honor during SNL's "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch, serving up a song parody of Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso."

We've all seen those viral reception clips of various wedding party members trying to create a funny moment with a toast, whether it's a dance, a roast, or a musical tribute. This bride's sister (Grande) and friends (cast members Sarah Sherman, Ego Nwodim, and Heidi Gardner) are no exception, having put together an account of their bachelorette party trip to Charleston, told to the tune of "Espresso."

Except, to the dismay of the groom (Andrew Dismukes), the singers of this bridal-toast jam seem intent on informing him about his new wife's infidelity.

Ariana Grande sings "Espresso" badly (on purpose) on Saturday Night Live

Only a person with perfect command over pitch could sing this poorly on purpose, and the Wicked actress nailed it.

"So, instead of a speech, we're gonna do something different for y'all, 'cause we're a little bit creative and a little bit quirky," Gardner's character tells the room, once the "squad" steps up to the mic.

Inspired by the bride's love of espresso martinis, the four begin their parody of "Espresso" by Season 49 Musical Guest, reworked to describe their trip.

Sarah Sherman, Ariana Grande, Marcello Hernandez, Chloe Fineman, and Heidi Gardner during the “Bridesmaid Speech” sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 03 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"The bridesmaids wanted / a celebration," Grande's character begins, atonally.

"So we took a trip / Bachelorette vacation," Nwodim's character finishes.

"We're out, the shots are flowing, yeah / Guys on the dance floor grooving, yeah / We say, no thanks, she's taken, yeah," Grande's bridesmaid continues, and the ladies burst into their chorus.

"Now she's with a hot guy, but he looks gay, heard his name is Domingo / Second location, maybe he's bi, still dancing with Domingo / Third location, fully straight, fully touching Domingo / 'I can't wait to be his wife' she's pointing to Domingo," they scream-sing, dancing with each other.

"So, quick question: Who's Domingo?" the groom asks his bride, before the song lets him know they all wound up in a hot tub together.

"At the Marriott, Googling Domingo / Just to make sure, he's not psych-o / But he's actually a doc-tor, and randomly a model? And he volunteers, with weird sick animals," the bridesmaids continue, dissolving into "awws" at this.

And then, Domingo (Marcello Hernández) shows up.

