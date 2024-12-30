Chloe Fineman Explains How SNL's Three-Jennifer-Coolidge Sketch Came Together

It didn't take much convincing for Ariana Grande and Dana Carvey to don Jennifer Coolidge drag, the Season 50 cast member told Jimmy Fallon

The new season of The White Lotus won't be the same without Jennifer Coolidge stealing every scene. Luckily, we have Chloe Fineman's hilarious impression of the Emmy-winning actress to keep us satiated.

The Saturday Night Live cast member swung by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 19 to chat about all things SNL — including her 100th episode, which happened to be the October 12 installment hosted by Ariana Grande. That led to Fineman telling Jimmy Fallon about her "Maybelline" sketch with Grande and Dana Carvey, which was a full-on Jennifer-Coolidge-impression-off with the three performers dressed in character as the actress.

Ariana Grande, Chloe Fineman, and Dana Carvey perform as Jennifer Coolidge during the “Maybelline” sketch on October 12, 2024 in Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 3. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

SNL's Chloe Fineman shares Ariana Grande's response to her Jennifer Coolidge pitch: "We're doing it"

The "Maybelline" sketch was a parody commercial for the cosmetics company, in which the trio played three Jennifers Coolidge getting ready for a date.

The Wicked star teamed up with Fineman for the "Maybelline" sketch, where the two of them — along with SNL alum Dana Carvey — all cooed as caricatures of Coolidge. And Fineman told Fallon that Grande was extremely game from the moment she heard the idea during the Tuesday pitch meeting that takes place with every Host.

"That was a crazy one, because on SNL on Tuesday, we pitch to the Host — but usually, it's kind of a joking thing," Fineman recalled. "The Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest had just happened. So I was like, 'Maybe it's, like, a soundalike, Coolidge...' just as a throwaway. Then Ariana Grande, she was like, 'We're doing it.'"

"And it's because she was familiar with my impression on your show, and I've seen her do it on your show. So we're to thank you for it," she told Fallon.

Carvey was already on-hand to play President Joe Biden in the week's cold open, but even so, his appearance in the "Maybelline" sketch was a welcome surprise.

When Fallon asked Fineman how she convinced Carvey to participate, she simply said, "I was like, 'Hey, you want to do drag?' He was down!"

Watch the "Maybelline" sketch below.

