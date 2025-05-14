For Good's first trailer will premiere at special screenings of Wicked next month.

Wicked Returning to Theaters with First Look at Sequel Wicked: For Good (DETAILS)

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) are on opposite sides of Oz in the first teaser poster for Wicked: For Good (check it out below).

Hitting theaters this November, the hotly-anticipated sequel will tackle the second act of the acclaimed Broadway musical, which provides an alternate retelling of The Wizard of Oz from the Wicked Witch of the West's point-of-view. The film's very first trailer is set to premiere Wednesday, June 4 at special, one-day screenings of Wicked at more than 100 locations across the United States and Canada. Attending audience members will receive exclusive in-theater giveaways like a commemorative For Good poster.

Check out the teaser poster for Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good (2025) Photo: Universal Pictures

When does Wicked: For Good open in theaters? Wicked: For Good arrives exclusively on the big screen Friday, November 21.

Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights) directed both installments via a back-to-back shooting schedule. According to Wicked sound mixed Simon Hayes, who landed an Oscar nod for his work on the adaptation, the crew did not treat the two movies as separate projects.

"There were no breaks, there was no changes in crews, there was no [case of] someone leaving to do another movie and someone else stepping in," Hayes told NBC Insider last year. "It meant that this very tight-knit team around Jon, Ari, and Cynthia had this continuity where we almost had a telepathy — like a filmmaking backhand — where we stopped needing to actually articulate things. It could be done with looks and smiles and just creating this blanket of support around these actors, so that they felt completely and utterly immersed in the world of Oz."

Wicked grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide and scored 10 Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture. In the end, it took home two gold statues for Best Costume Design (Paul Tazewell) and Best Production Design (Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales).

How to attend the one-day Wicked screenings

The one-day re-release of Wicked is scheduled to take place Wednesday, June 4 at 6 p.m. ET at theater locations across North America (the United States and Canada). The first Wicked: For Good trailer will premiere immediately after the film has ended. Check your local theater's website for ticket purchasing information!

Can't make it to theater next month? Not to worry! Wicked is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.