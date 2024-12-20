Chloe Fineman's Transformative Impression of Elmo Singing "Jingle Bells" Is Brilliant

Chloe Fineman is making seasons bright by giving her uncanny celebrity impressions a holiday twist.

Stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 19, the Saturday Night Live cast member chatted about all things SNL, including the recent 100th episode — which happened to be the October 12 show hosted by Ariana Grande.

Chloe Fineman gives her Elmo impression a holiday twist

Jimmy Fallon couldn't let Fineman go without having her demonstrate her impressive impressions, having her sing a Christmas classic as various celebrities.

"Since this is our last show before the holiday, I was wondering if you could maybe take us out with maybe a few holiday impressions," Fallon asked Fineman as he handed her a shiny silver microphone. She obliged, and told the audience, "This is an impression I love. You guys can guess it."

With backing from The Roots, Fineman began singing the opening line to "Jingle Bells," but in a high-pitched voice, performing as everyone's favorite red monster from Sesame Street, Elmo! She ended her impersonation by "laughing all the way" with Elmo's loud cackle. Fineman's Christmas cover continued, as she sang the next verses as Drew Barrymore and Jojo Siwa, before finishing with "our best friend," Jennifer Coolidge.

Chloe Fineman speaks with Jimmy Fallon during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 20 Episode 72 on Thursday, December 19, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"Makes me want a hot eggnog real bad," she added at the end of her number, giving a yuletide twist to Coolidge's iconic line from Legally Blonde 2.

Speaking of The White Lotus star, earlier in her interview, Fineman revealed how her "Maybelline" SNL sketch — where she, along with host Ariana Grande and Dana Carvey all played Coolidge — came to be.

Maybelline

"That was a crazy one because on SNL on Tuesday, we pitch to the host, but usually, it's kind of a joking thing," said Fineman. "The Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest had just happened. So I was like, 'Oh, maybe it's, like, a soundalike, Coolidge...' just as a throwaway. Then Ariana Grande, she was like, 'We're doing it.'

"And it's because she was familiar with my impression on your show, and I've seen her do it on your show. So we're to thank you for it," she told Fallon. Tonight Show celebrity impressions are truly the gifts that keep on giving!