The beloved actor-comedian was a cast member for one season back in 1984.

Martin Short Opens Up About His 1 Year as an SNL Cast Member

On December 21, Martin Short returns to host Saturday Night Live, but he's no stranger to the Studio 8H stage. The beloved award-winning actor-comedian was a cast member on the series for one season, back in 1984.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

"This is really bizarre. I was a cast member 40 years ago," said Short during his December 19 Tonight Show appearance, as Jimmy Fallon shared an image of the SNL cast during Short's year, which included comedy greats like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, and Billy Crystal.

RELATED: Steve Martin's Holiday Wish Is an SNL Christmas Classic — and It Got a Reprise

"Eddie Murphy was the host of the Christmas show. I had a one-year contract. Because it was a very weird year," he continued. "You know, Eddie Murphy had left and Joe Piscopo had left, and they [the producers] thought the show was going to be canceled."

He continued, "So, Dick Ebersol, who was running it then, not Lorne [Michaels], called it the 'George Steinbrenner Year.' And he hired these guys that had been on television. I had done SCTV. Billy was already a big star, and Chris Guest and Harry had done Spinal Tap that summer. They hired us for a one-year contract."

Host Martin Short during Promos in Studio 8H on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 10, Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

When Fallon asked Short if being an SNL cast member made him nervous, the Only Murders actor replied, "I was terrified every show, because I think, you know, I treated it like a special. In fact, during the fourth show, on the Tuesday, I went in to try to quit," he revealed, adding that Ebersol eventually talked him into staying.

Watch Short return to Studio 8H when he hosts Saturday Night Live on December 21.

RELATED: Every Host of SNL Season 50