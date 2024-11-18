Marcello Hernández's Domingo Brought SNL to L.A. to Crash Sabrina Carpenter's Concert

Parallel Parking with Please Don't Destroy (in Partnership with Allstate)

If you've had Domingo's infectious rendition of Carpenter's "Espresso" stuck in your head — you're not alone.

As if Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet era wasn't a grand slam already, the Los Angeles stop on her tour was made all the more exciting after a special guest from Saturday Night Live came all that way "just to explain, direct from Domingo."

That's right, Marcello Hernández — a.k.a. Domingo from the smash sketch "Bridesmaid Speech" that aired during Ariana Grande's October 12 episode — reprised his role as the smooth-talking lover boy during Carpenter's November 17 show in L.A. Between Grande's off-key twist on "Espresso" and the hilarious lore of an ill-fated bachelorette trip in which Domingo stole the bride, the SNL sketch was a viral hit. Aside from the legions of new Domingo fans, the sketch even prompted a reaction from Carpenter herself, who commended the bridesmaids for their "very nice and on-pitch" performance. Like "Espresso" itself, Domingo's SNL sketch has been on replay.

Domingo joins a pantheon of unforgettable SNL characters, so when Hernández popped up during Carpenter's "Juno" set in Los Angeles, the Short n' Sweet crowd was in for a treat. Watch Variety's video from the show, here.

Hernández's reprise of Domingo at Sabrina Carpenter's concert

Marcello Hernández as Domingo during the “Bridesmaid Speech” sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 3 on Saturday, October 12, 2024; Sabrina Carpenter attends 2024 Time100 Next at Chelsea Piers on October 9, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC; TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic

Carpenter loves a tour bit, and her hit "Juno" has led the Short n' Sweet singer to have a blast while choosing lucky audience members to flirt with during the sultry number each night. The audience delights in guessing who the singer might choose to schmooze before her clothes "magically" fall off and she "arrests" the culprit.

The second night of Carpenter's Los Angeles stop was made all the sweeter after Hernández's Domingo popped up on the jumbotron. The audience roared with recognition as Hernández struck a smoldering pose as Domingo after being spotlit by Carpenter.

"I'm so flustered," Carpenter gushed as the crowd struggled to settle down. "Um, where are you from?"

"I'm from Miami, baby," Hernández's Domingo quipped without losing a beat, earning another massive reaction from the audience.

"Miami?" Carpenter asked coyly. "I wish you were from my bedroom. What are you doing here tonight?"

Keeping his Domingo act up, Hernández broke into a modified version of Carpenter's "Bed Chem" single: "I'm the cute boy with the blue jacket and the thick accent."

Stifling her giggles, Carpenter continued, "Well! You sure are gorgeous. I'm getting so flustered and overwhelmed. Is there anything you wanna say before I arrest you, Domingo?"

"Came all this way, had to explain, direct from Domingo," Hernández sang, mirroring his performance in the SNL sketch but adjusting the lyrics just a tad. "Sabrina's a friend; she's like my sis, but I would hook up, though."

Domingo's infectious ditty has become so iconic that the audience joined during his serenade to Carpenter. The pop star leaned into the bit, taking out fluffy pink handcuffs to arrest Domingo before kicking off "Juno" in totality.

Sarah Sherman, Ariana Grande, Marcello Hernandez, Chloe Fineman, and Heidi Gardner during the “Bridesmaid Speech” sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 03 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

