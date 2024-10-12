Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, October 12, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight or a repeat? Here's everything to know about the October 12, 2024 episode.

On October 5, stand-up comic Nate Bargatze returned to host Saturday Night Live, following his October 2023 debut. The episode featured a sequel to Bargatze's "Washington's Dream" sketch, and had Marcello Hernández as Don Francisco in a parody of the classic Sabado Gigante variety show.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The cold open brought back Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, and Dana Carvey for a parody of the Vice Presidential debate. There was also a new SNL Digital Short, "Sushi Glory Hole," which marked the surprise reunion of two-thirds of comedy trio The Lonely Island. The Musical Guest was Coldplay, who performed songs from their latest album, Moon Music.

Since SNL has been new the past two weekends, you might be wondering if Saturday Night Live is new this week.

RELATED: Meet the Full Cast of SNL Season 50!

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, October 12, 2024?

Yes!

Who is this week's SNL Host?

Ariana Grande.

This will be the second time the Eternal Sunshine singer has hosted SNL. Grande made her hosting debut on March 12, 2016, when she pulled double duty as both Host and Musical Guest, following a turn as Musical Guest in 2014. Her most recent SNL appearance was when she was the Musical Guest for Josh Brolin's Season 49 SNL episode, where she acted in two sketches.

Grande — along with SNL cast member Bowen Yang — star in the film adaptation of Wicked, which flies into theaters on November 22.

RELATED: Every Host of SNL Season 50

Ariana Grande during Saturday Night Live promos on October 8, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O' Connor/NBC

Who is the Musical Guest?

Stevie Nicks.

It has been more than 40 years since the singer and Fleetwood Mac legend last enchanted SNL viewers. As Musical Guest on December 10, 1983, she performed "Stand Back" and "Nightbird" from her second solo album, The Wild Heart, and who knows what kind of magical spell she'll cast this time around. Sounds like the perfect time to make a return visit to Stevie Nicks' Fajita Roundup.

On September 27, Nicks released her newest single, "The Lighthouse," a powerful women's rights anthem she wrote after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

RELATED: Every Musical Guest for Saturday Night Live Season 50

Stevie Nicks performs onstage during 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2024 in Napa, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for SN

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

Check out all of the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience an episode live in Studio 8H. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

If you missed out on the ticket lottery, there's still a chance to request standby tickets. For more info, head over to our SNL standby ticket guide.

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

All 49 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock anytime.