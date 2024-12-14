Chris Rock Was in Gracie Abrams' and Heidi Gardner's Favorite Movie

The Emmy-winning comedian made his Saturday Night Live debut over 30 years ago alongside Dana Carvey, Phil Hartman and more famous alums.

Chris Rock Says Being on SNL Was "the Best Time" — Here's When He Was a Cast Member

Over 30 years ago, Chris Rock made his debut on Saturday Night Live. The Emmy-winning comedian and actor certainly made his mark during his time at Studio 8H — and he's returned to his NBC roots many times over the years.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Chris Rock Refuses to Accept He Loves Taylor Swift in SNL's "Swiftamine" Sketch

On December 14, Rock comes back once again to host SNL, with Gracie Abrams as the episode’s Musical Guest.

In a hilarious new promo for his upcoming appearance, Rock even spouts some extremely untrue facts about the show, opposite Season 50 cast member Jane Wickline. “SNL was created in 1942,” he tell a tour group with confidence. (For the record, SNL first premiered in 1975, and will celebrate its 50th anniversary in February 2025.)

“David Spade was a cast member for only three days but had to leave because a llama bit his ass.” (Fun fact: Spade voiced Kuzco the llama in The Emperor’s New Groove.)

Sure, his facts were totally fabricated, but Rock's status as a comedy legend and a treasured SNL veteran is very real. Read on for a look back at Chris Rock’s long career with SNL, his early days on the show, and his episodes as a Host.

Leslie Jones and Chris Rock during "The Couple" skit on Saturday Night Live Season 40 Episode 5 November 1, 2014. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

When was Chris Rock on SNL? Rock was a cast member on SNL from 1990 to 1993.

When Rock joined the cast as a Featured Player in Season 16, he was just 23 years old. His cast mates that season were Dana Carvey, the late Phil Hartman, Jan Hooks, Victoria Jackson, Mike Meyers, Kevin Nealon, and Dennis Miller. Chris Farley, Tim Meadows, and Julia Sweeney were Rock's fellow Featured Players.

Chia Hair

In Season 17, Rock was joined by new cast additions like David Spade, Adam Sandler, Ellen Cleghorne Rob Schneider, and Siobhan Fallon (no relation to Jimmy Fallon).

Rock and Farley showcased their comedic chemistry as Onski and B Fats in the hilarious “I’m Chillin” sketch, a character Rock revisited many times in the following years.

I'm Chillin'

Rock was a cast member until he left at the end of Season 18.

In an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in 2021, Rock revealed that he and Farley were hired on the same day.

“It was an amazing time in my life, I made friendships. I’m still friends with all those guys,” he said about his early days on SNL. “It was the best time.” In 2021, Rock told Esquire that he, Spade, Sandler, and Farley all shared an office during their time on SNL.

“They kind of gave us our own, we called it a dorm,” he said. “I love those guys.”

Adam Sandler, David Spade, Ellen Cleghorne, Kevin Nealon, Phil Hartman, Tim Meadows, Chris Rock, Julia Sweeney, Dana Carvey, Rob Schneider, Chris Farley, Al Franken, Melanie Hutshell during a Saturday Night Live Season 18 press conference on September 24, 1992. Photo: Al Levine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

How many times has Chris Rock hosted SNL? Four times. Rock has returned to host SNL multiple times since his final season as a cast member, and has appeared in many cameos over the years as well. In total, Rock has hosted ​​​November 2, 1996 (Season 22, Episode 5); November 1, 2014 (Season 40, Episode 5); October 3, 2020 (Season 46, Episode 1); and December 14, 2024 (Season 50, Episode 9). RELATED: Every Host of SNL Season 50 As a Host, Rock has starred in several viral sketches, such as Season 22’s “My Son, College Graduate” where he played a jealous dad roasting his son’s education and robust vocabulary. Or “The Arguing Couple” with Leslie Jones from Season 40 when he played a husband who’s always bickering with his wife about everything and anything.

How to watch Chris Rock on SNL

You can also watch all 50 seasons of SNL — including every season Rock hosted and was a cast member on the show — on Peacock right now.

New episodes of SNL air on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.