Chris Rock Refuses to Accept He Loves Taylor Swift in SNL's "Swiftamine" Sketch

The viral sketch debuted when the "Anti-Hero" singer was at the top of her massive 1989 era.

Taylor Swift has a certain hold on pop culture. The pop star has fervent fans all over the world, including the millions who showed up and danced for hours at her sold-out Eras Tour. A new NBC docuseries explores “The Swift Effect” — and back in 2014, when 1989 had just been released and everyone had "Shake It Off" fever, Saturday Night Live addressed her swelling popularity. Specifically, the viral "Swiftamine" sketch spoke to the many adults who — wild as it seems today — couldn't believe how much they loved her music.

Season 40 cast members Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Vanessa Bayer, Taran Killam, and Leslie Jones all appear in the sketch. It also starred the episode’s Host, Chris Rock, who'll return to Studio 8H once again on December 14.

Rock plays a reluctant Swiftie who refuses to accept the glory that is a Taylor Swift bop. After her most recent record-breaking tour, several award-winning albums, and countless hits, the hilarious 2014 sketch certainly hits different today.

These days, Swifties are a force to be reckoned with, and Taylor Swift is a beloved global sensation who's even managed to boost NFL ratings. If you don't have a collection of colorful beaded friendship bracelets, what are you even doing?

Society was only just coming to this realization in 2014, and "Swiftamine" hilariously tackled folks’ complicated feelings about loving the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer and her knack for writing infectious songs.

Chris Rock denies his love for Taylor Swift's music in SNL’s “Swiftamine” sketch

SNL’s “Swiftamine” sketch mimics a pharmaceutical commercial, opening with Rock, Strong, and Killam talking about how their vertigo.

“Dramamine helped my flashes subside and I hadn’t had a flare-up in years,” Rock's character says, going on to explain that his vertigo struck again when he heard Taylor Swift on the radio.

“I felt nauseous, I don’t like Taylor Swift. I know I don’t!” he adamantly declares.

Neurologist Dr. David Doctor, played by Bennett, enters the frame.

“Over the last one month, realizing you love Taylor Swift has become the leading cause of vertigo in adults,” the doctor chimes in. “That’s why now there’s Swiftamine, the fast-acting antihistamine tablet that’s pink and bubbly — just like Taylor herself.”

Thompson, playing a dad of two Swiftie daughters, shares his testimonial. “I took my daughter to a Taylor Swift concert, I did not want to go. I do not get it,” he says. “But as soon as the concert started, I was on the ground. My daughters said I was slurring my words and that those words were, ‘Girl can write a song!’ Thank heck for Swiftamine.”

Bayer then shares how she never got into Taylor Swift, but then she found herself “humming ‘Shake It Off’ and I got so dizzy I fell into traffic.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Chris Rock attends 2023 Night of Too Many Stars benefitting NEXT for AUTISM at Beacon Theatre on December 11, 2023; Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024.

“Thanks a lot Taylor,” she gruffs, before quickly adding, “Just kidding! You’re amazing.”

Jones also realizes she “freaking loves Taylor Swift” while dancing in a nightclub with Bryant. “Damnit! She got me,” Jones says from behind Dr. David Doctor, wearing Swift’s white swan costume from the “Shake It Off” music video.

Watch the "Swiftamine" sketch from Season 40, Episode 5 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

Taylor Swift performs on stage at Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia.

When has Taylor Swift been on SNL? Swift has hosted Saturday Night Live once, on November 7, 2009, when she pulled double duty as Host and Musical Guest. She's been Musical Guest four additional times. In addition to impersonations and sketches inspired by the singer, Swift herself has appeared on SNL a total of seven times over the years. The first time was in January 2009 in Season 34 as Musical Guest with Host Neil Patrick Harris. In the following years, Swift made Musical Guest appearances on SNL in Season 2017, 2019, and 2021. Her first of two cameos was an appearance during Seth Rogen's April 2014 monologue (when her pal Ed Sheeran was Musical Guest), and her most recent came in the Season 49 premiere in October 2023, Swift made a surprise appearance to introduce Ice Spice.