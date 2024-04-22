"I really have met my match. This is unbelievable," Fallon said during his face-off against the "Fortnight" singer.

Taylor Swift & Jimmy Fallon Played Name That Tune and She Knew Every Song But Her Own

Taylor Swift is currently topping the charts with her latest release, The Tortured Poets Department, but Jimmy Fallon was the one who was tested when he went up the "Fortnight" singer in an intense "Name That Song" challenge.

In a clip from Swift's 2019 visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift and Fallon faced off in a contest to guess classic songs the fastest.

"The Roots are gonna start playing a song one instrument at a time," Fallon explained as he and Swift stood behind stands with golden buzzers. "Taylor and I can buzz in and guess as soon as we know the song, but if you guess wrong, the other person gets a chance to steal."

"Treacherous," Swift commented.

The Roots kicked the game off with a song by another pop icon, Britney Spears. Fallon incorrectly guessed "Oops!... I Did It Again," — allowing Swift to swoop in and ring in with the correct response: "Baby One More Time."

Taylor Swift and host Jimmy Fallon during the "Name That Song Challenge" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1132, October 3, 2019. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Next up was "Pour Some Sugar On Me" by Def Leppard, with Fallon buzzing in to barely beat out Swift who, of course, knew the karaoke staple's odd "radar phone" lyric ("they were super ahead of their time," Swift cracked). But Swift named Nelly's "Hot in Herre" quickly, saying, "this is my favorite song. Middle school. It imprints on you."

While Fallon got points for Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," Swift soon recognized "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None the Richer, revealing that was the first song she learned to play on the guitar. Being a '90s kid really helped her out when she also correctly guessed TLC's "No Scrubs."

"I'm really too excited. I'm flushed," Swift said of the competition.

"I really have met my match," replied Fallon. "This is unbelievable!"

Taylor Swift didn't recognize "Shake It Off" (The Roots' version) in her game with Jimmy Fallon

Then it was down to the final song, with the correct guess wining the entire game. The Roots played the first few chords, but Swift was drawing a blank (Space). Then it dawned on Fallon: It was "Shake It Off," Swift's own hit track off of her 1989 album.

Shocked, Swift jokingly tried to walk off the set. Fallon escorted her back to the buzzers declaring, "That's my favorite thing that ever happened on the whole show ever."

Maybe it's time for a rematch with the Reputation singer?

For more hilarious games, interviews, and, "Classroom Instruments" don't miss The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's two-hour 10th anniversary special, airing May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.