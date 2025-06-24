Jimmy Fallon Crashed Kelly Clarkson's Show Rocking Shoulder-Length Blonde Hair

"You never know what will happen in this building," Clarkson said after the impromptu 30 Rock crossover went down.

Was that a fever dream, or was that actually Jimmy Fallon hitchhiking in a blonde mullet in the middle of The Kelly Clarkson Show?

Indeed, that was Fallon who crashed Kelly Clarkson's Emmy-winning daytime talk show in a very funny moment. Clarkson received an unexpected visitor during her June 24 episode while interviewing actress Allison Williams. Just as Clarkson and the M3GAN 2.0 star got to chatting about their biggest fears and "intrusive catastrophic thoughts," the audience was hilariously taken aback by Fallon's unexpected cameo — and the long blonde hair he was rocking (a wig, but still!). Considering both The Kelly Clarkson Show and Fallon's Tonight Show are filmed at 30 Rock, drop-ins between the hosts are always possible.

Still, no one could have anticipated a visit like this. The bit lasted mere seconds, but it was incredible. Watch for yourself in the video above.

Jimmy Fallon went "hitchhiking" through The Kelly Clarkson Show

Jimmy Fallon and Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6, Episode 150. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

With a mullet wig teased high and wearing jean shorts, Fallon effortlessly strolled onto the set without any explanation in the middle of Clarkson's interview with Williams. After briefly greeting the audience in his get-up, Clarkson couldn't contain her laughter as she hugged Fallon. Williams was laughing, as well.

"Keep going! Keep talking!" Fallon said while tossing his thumb in the air and proclaiming, "I'm hitchhiking! I need a ride home if anyone can give me a ride home, OK?"

He then made his exit just as quickly as he came. "Bye everybody, I love you!" Fallon said before leaving the Kelly Clarkson Show crowd.

"You never know what will happen in this building," Clarkson said. "No segue there, either."

Fans have so many questions. What inspired Fallon's prank? Was this just a silly gag or perhaps an Easter egg for more to come? No word yet on what prompted Fallon's surprise appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Regardless, no one can deny that Fallon (a Saturday Night Live alum) still knows how to leave audiences laughing and wanting more.

