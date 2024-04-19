This Video Proves Exactly Why Charlie Puth Should Be a Bigger Artist

Taylor Swift says this in the lyrics of her new song, "The Tortured Poets Department." Want to know why? Watch this Puth clip from the Tonight Show.

Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19. The 31-track LP — really a double-album anthology — is a sprawling collection of moody synth-pop and alt-rock. It contains flourishes of all her previous records, most notably Midnights, Folklore, and Evermore, but very much holds its own artistic weight. The lyrics are some of her wildest, most stream-of-consciousness to date. On the title track, for example, Swift relays (in hilariously blunt detail) some of the mundane activities she and an ex would do together.

"You smokеd then ate seven bars of chocolate," Swift sings. "We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."

Random, right? The Puth lyric in particular has set the internet ablaze, with fans posting funny reaction videos like this and this. But the thing is, Taylor Swift is right: Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist. The New Jersey-born pop singer got his start on YouTube posting covers, many which went viral. He eventually made his way on to the Ellen show, which led to a record deal and the career he's built today.

Puth, a Berklee College of Music alum, is known for hits like "See You Again" with Wiz Khalifa, "Marvin Gaye" with Meghan Trainor, and 2018's "Attention." He also co-wrote and produced "Stay," the 2021 chart-topper by Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi. He's a wiz both in front of and behind the microphone — a musical prodigy. Swift was spot-on for endorsing him. Want more proof? Look no further than to this Tonight Show clip from 2023, below.

Taylor Swift says Charlie Puth "should be a bigger artist." Here's why:

Charlie Puth poses at the red carpet before the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Awards and Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, United States on April 13, 2024. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

You see, not only can Puth make music with actual instruments and equipment, he can do it with household items.

"My whole thing on TikTok is to prove that anything in this world can be made into music," he told Host Jimmy Fallon in the interview. "Everything has tonality to it."

He then proceeded to prove this by making a completely original beat out of just mug and spoon sounds. By the end, he created a certified banger. Watch for yourself!

Was this the video that crystallized Taylor Swift's glowing opinion of Charlie Puth? Maybe so!