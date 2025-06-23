Watch Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon Play Trick-Shot Frisbee Golf in Matching Tie-Dye

Trump Drags His Feet on Iran Decision as He Ghosts Defense Secretary Hegseth

Lionel Boyce's Emmy Nomination for The Bear Led to an Airplane Standing Ovation (Extended)

The F1 star shows off a (definitely real) trick shot in a preview of the June 23 segment.

Why were Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon recently spotted laughing it up in New York City's Riverside Park — in matching rainbow tie-dyed outfits, no less? Now, we can reveal the hilarious answer: The F1 star joined Fallon for a casual game of frisbee golf for a Tonight Show segment airing on Monday, June 23.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Well, maybe "casual" doesn't quite describe it. Sure, Pitt and Fallon are both decked out in outfits perfect for a Phish show or an easy-breezy round of hacky sack (have we ever even seen Brad Pitt in tie dye before?). But in the preview clip below, it's immediately clear this is no amateur game.

Fallon is practicing in the park when a familiar voice booms, "Jimmy!"

"Ready for a little friendly frisbee golf?" Pitt asks the Tonight Show Host, who responds with, "you know I am — same rules as always?"

"Trick shots only," Pitt nods, before proceeding to pull off a throw that would make a billiards champ jealous.

Watch a preview of "Frisbee Golf Trick Shots with Brad Pitt" below.

How to watch Brad Pitt play frisbee golf on The Tonight Show

Catch the full video of Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon's frisbee golf capers on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, June 23, at 11:35/10:35c on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.

Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12, Episode 128. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Sitting down with Fallon on Monday night's show: The Old Guard 2 star Charlize Theron, Jensen Ackles of The Boys and Supernatural, and musical guest Lukas Nelson.

And check out the slate of guests currently set to appear on The Tonight Show later this week:

Tuesday, June 24: Scarlett Johansson, Jay Pharoah and musical guest Frankie Grande

Wednesday, June 25: Jonathan Bailey, Abby Elliott and Michael Ruhlman

Thursday, June 26: Jeremy Allen White

Ryan Gosling and Jimmy Fallon Deserve Oscars for Playing Identical-Looking Tough Cops

Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12, Episode 128. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Pitt's sketch is his first appearance on The Tonight Show since 2019, when he co-starred with Fallon in another silly video. In "Courtesy of the Gentleman at the Bar," the Fight Club star and Fallon took turns making one grand gesture after another as they sent each other increasingly absurd food and drink. Receiving an entire Edible Arrangement to eat in one go would be genuinely stressful in real life, but Pitt dove in teeth first.