Britney Spears & Jimmy Fallon Played Flirty Field Trip Pals in SNL's "Colonial Museum"

The Boston Teens could hardly contain themselves when they met a beautiful butta churnah.

When Britney Spears made her debut as a Saturday Night Live Host on May 13, 2000, she learned why you never churn butter in front of the Boston Teens.

Denise "Zazu" McDenna (Rachel Dratch) and Pat "Sully" Sullivan (Jimmy Fallon) were a pair of high school soulmates hailing from Dratch's real hometown of Lexington, Massachusetts. Their tumultuous relationship played out on SNL in sketches meant to look like home videos recorded by an unseen friend named Tommy. The couple roasted each other, made jokes filled with innuendo, and usually ended up in a messy makeout sesh.

In "Boston Teens at the Colonial Museum," Zazu and Sully encounter a beautiful butter churner on their field trip (Spears, in a Colonial-era gown). The teens immediately lock onto the suggestive nature of making butter, and Zazu volunteers her boyfriend to take a turn at the churn. It's mostly just an opportunity for jokes about cream, but Spears' character decides she kind of likes hanging out with Sully.

Despite the faux-Colonist's charms, there's no breaking up lovebirds Zazu and Sully.

Britney Spears pulled SNL double duty in Seasons 25 and 27

Spears, who was 18 at the time, was both Host and Musical Guest for this Season 25 episode. It was a memorable moment for multiple reasons. Her monologue addressed accusations of lip syncing and plastic surgery, and the pop star played herself in both "Woodrow" and "The DeMarco Brothers' Audition."

The Demarco Brothers' Audition

Spears returned as Host and Musical Guest again on February 2, 2002 and notably played Skipper, the younger sister of Barbie (Amy Poehler), in "Inside Barbie's Dreamhouse."

Inside Barbie's Dreamhouse: Skipper

Jimmy Fallon and Rachel Dratch last played the Boston Teens when Fallon hosted SNL in 2017

As for Zazu and Sully, they lived happily ever after, appearing 14 times since their 1999 debut.

In one of their more recent appearances from 2011, during Season 37, they revealed that they'd gotten married and had five kids nicknamed (hopefully) Weezer, Chubbsy, Squeeze Box, Haggs, and Baby Richard. Of those five, only Baby Richard is a boy.

Rachel Dratch, Jimmy Fallon, and Britney Spears in the "Boston Teens at the Colonial Museum" sketch from the Saturday Night Live Season 25 Episode 19 on May 13, 2000. Photo: NBC/SNL

During Season 42 in 2017, they returned once again to take their "certified brainiac" daughter, Lil' Denise (Kate McKinnon), on a tour of Harvard. It's unclear which nickname was hers, but that's probably for the best.