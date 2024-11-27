SNL's "Thanksgiving Parade" Sketch Floats Hilariously Creepy Balloons

For 98 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has kicked off the holiday season. It's a celebration that fills the streets of New York City with giant, colorful balloons and star-studded performances — but what if the event went from heartwarming holiday spectacle to horror movie vibes?

That's the premise of "Thanksgiving Parade" from the November 19, 2016 episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Kristen Wiig. Season 42 cast member Beck Bennett plays Nate, a man who invites his younger brother (Kyle Mooney), his brother's wife (Vanessa Bayer), and their two kids to his fancy New York apartment to watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade pass by outside.

What begins like a sweet scene from Miracle on 34th St. turns terrifying when the enormous balloons hovering above the city streets seem to come alive with devious minds of their own.

The cast of Saturday Night Live appears on the "Thanksgiving Parade" sketch on Episode 1711 on November 19, 2016. Photo: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kristen Wiig is a maniacal Madeline in SNL's "Thanksgiving Parade"

The first balloon to fly past the window is Woody from Toy Story, played by Mikey Day, and the animated Pixar character is innocent enough. Following him is Madeline, star of the classic children's books by Ludwig Bemelmans.

The Madeline balloon is brought to life — no, really — by Wiig. Instead of just floating by the window, the cast alum and Five Timer's Club member seems to step closer to Nate's viewing party, a creepy smile plastered across her face.

"It’s okay, kids. It’s just a little windy, and that makes it hard for the people on the ground to control the balloons," Mooney's character tells his kids, scrambling for a reason why Madeline would be stopped outside their window.

After Madeline finally floats away, another balloon pops up into their sight — one of a terrifying clown (Bobby Moynihan) that has a strong resemblance to Pennywise from Stephen King's It.

"It’s just one of those vintage balloons they’re bringing back this year, guys!" Mooney's character says as the clown peers in their window, brandishing his mouth of jagged teeth.

Madeline (Kristen Wiig), Bobby Moynihan, and Woody (Mikey Day) appear on the "Thanksgiving Parade" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1711 on November 19, 2016. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Looming together outside the apartment, the trio of balloons watch the family as they try to hide from the helium hooligans. While the kids might be safe inside, the parade performers are not. The maniacal Madeline reappears in front of the window holding national treasure Kristin Chenoweth in her giant hand.

Does the iconic Wicked stage star make it down safely? Let's just say chaos is the main entree of this Thanksgiving meal.