The Oscar-winning actress showcased her vocals in a sketch from an episode that had the audience on its feet, according to Seth Meyers.

Watch Anne Hathaway Sing as Mary Poppins in an SNL Episode That Got a Standing Ovation

Anne Hathaway's enjoyed an impressive 25-year career, with credits ranging from The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada to 2024's The Idea of You. And while her excellent work as a Saturday Night Live will never earn her a third Academy Award nomination, the show has certainly showcased Hathaway's range — including her beautiful singing voice.

Case in point: Hathaway's "Mary Poppins" sketch from her SNL debut on October 4, 2008. Playing the titular character, Hathaway sings "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" along with her young charges (Season 34 cast members Bobby Moynihan and Casey Wilson). The curious children ask Mary Poppins what this funny word actually means.

Anne Hathaway as Mary Poppins, Bill Hader as Bert, Bobby Moynihan as Michael, Casey Wilson as Jane during the 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' skit on Saturday Night Live Season 34 Episode 4, October 4, 2008. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photobank

Anne Hathaway sang "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" and "A Spoonful of Sugar" in SNL's Mary Poppins sketch

"If you must know, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious is a disease of the liver," Hathaway's Poppins reveals with a wide, toothy grin. "It's very rare, and extremely painful!"

Poppins soon confirms to the kids that yes, she has it, and yes, it's contagious — "but only for grown-ups." Grown-ups like Bert (Bill Hader), who is portrayed by Dick Van Dyke in the 1964 film. Bert, who hilariously clatters his one-man-band setup as he walks around, soon learns he's sick as well.

Hathaway, Moynihan, and Wilson harmonize on "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" and "A Spoonful of Sugar" — and it wasn't the only time Hathaway sang on SNL. She put in a stunning vocal performance as Dorothy Gale in "The Wizard of Oz" sketch from her second episode on November 20, 2010.

Seth Meyers said Anne Hathaway's 2008 SNL got a standing ovation

During Seth Meyers' 2023 episode of Las Culturistas, the podcast from comedian Matt Rogers and SNL cast member Bowen Yang, he shared that Hathaway's 2008 episode with Musical Guest The Killers was the only one to get a standing ovation during his 13 years on the show.

“It is the only time I remember when that show was over, the audience gave a standing ovation, and the Killers performed again [after goodnights]," the Late Night Host recalled. The episode was also notable for a cold open starring Tina Fey as then-vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

"That year, those Sarah Palin things, that is the most I ever felt like we are on a winning team,” Meyers told Yang and Rogers. “Like, that was white hot, and having Tina back… I felt like we understood we have to keep outdoing ourselves, and it was so thrilling and so fun.”

Watch "Mary Poppins" from SNL Season 34, Episode 4 above, and stream all 50 seasons of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.