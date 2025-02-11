What Up With That?: Al Gore, Mindy Kaling

What Up With That?: Al Gore, Mindy Kaling

The longest-running SNL cast member's announcements will hit more than 400 MTA stations around the city.

Yes, That's Kenan Thompson's Voice in the NYC Subways This Week

When it comes to subway surfers and fare evaders, Kenan Thompson is asking, "What up with that?"

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

Next time you're waiting for your train the week of February 10, be sure to take out your headphones and listen for Thompson's voice. The longest-running Saturday Night Live cast member is the latest celebrity to lend his voice to the New York City subway system.

RELATED: Every Celebrity Set to Appear on SNL50: The Anniversary Special (So Far)

Listen for Kenan Thompson's voice in the NYC subway this week

In honor of Sunday night's highly anticipated SNL50: The Anniversary Special, Thompson can currently be heard in New York City subway stations, making announcements reminding riders to pay fares and stay inside moving subway cars.

Thompson's recorded remarks will be played in more than 400 subway stations around the city from Monday, February 10 through Sunday, February 16 — the day of SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

“Hey, it’s Kenan Thompson from SNL. Come on New York, it’s only fair to pay the fare! I see you trying to jump the turnstiles. Just tap your phone and keep it moving. Ride safely, and catch SNL 50: The Anniversary Special, live this Sunday on NBC and Peacock," Thompson says in one of the announcements, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

In another message, Thompson warns New Yorkers not to subway surf, pleading, "When I hear you all talking about surfing, it better be about the Rockaways. Stay smart, and don’t surf on the subways. Please."

RELATED: Why SNL's "Black Jeopardy" Sketch with Tom Hanks Was Called "Sneakily Profound"

Kenan Thompson on That's My Jam "Kenan Thompson & Big Boi vs. Kesha & Renee Elise Goldsberry" Episode. Photo: Vestal Ward/NBC

The Trolls Band Together star is the latest celebrity to lend his voice to the New York subway system. In the past, other iconic New Yorkers like Jerry Seinfeld, Whoopi Goldberg, and Awkwafina recorded MTA announcements to be played in stations around the city.

While Thompson's funny messages might make your next train trip more enjoyable, just remember to take his previous bit of advice: avoid eating the tempting "Subway Churro."