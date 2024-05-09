Get Ready for Some More of Leslie Jones' Hilarious Olympics Commentary

The Saturday Night Live alum is already gearing up for the big games: “USA!! SLAY ALL DAY!!

The 2024 Paris Olympics are about to get a lot more interesting — if that’s even possible. Comedian and actress Leslie Jones is on board to cover the Summer Olympics as “chief superfan commentator” throughout the games for NBC and Peacock. The SNL alum will be on the ground in Paris, meeting with athletes and attending live events. Jones is already spreading the love for The Olympics in a press release for the announcement, and her enthusiasm is infectious: “USA!! SLAY ALL DAY!! LET'S GOOOOOO!!” she exclaimed.

“It’s about that time people, for the 2024 Olympics, and I'm pumped to be heading to Paris to report on Team USA,” she said. “These athletes train for years to compete at the highest level, and I’m so excited to be back in the seat with NBCUniversal, cheering for Team USA and serving as chief super fan commentator.”

Many of us know Jones from her time on Saturday Night Live, from 2014 to 2019, during which time she earned three Emmy nominations. The candid “tell it like it is” comedian made headlines with her semi-regular appearances on “Weekend Update”with Colin Jost and brought her love of sports and insanely funny Olympics commentary to the news desk.

Leslie Jones at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Jones' comic tweets about the Games went viral, which caught the attention of NBC. Naturally, they offered the real-life superfan an official job as a commentator for Rio, a role she reprised for the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

“At the start of the Games, Jones posted on Twitter a video of herself decked out in the American flag and wearing plastic gold medals, cheering for Team USA and displaying her love for the Olympics. Upon seeing this, NBC Sports invited Jones to Rio,” noted the NBC press release.

“We are excited to welcome Leslie back to our Olympic team,” said Rebecca Chatman, the coordinating producer for NBC Olympics. “She is a passionate fan of Team USA, and we can’t wait to hear from her at events and sites across Paris.”

Neither can we. It’s getting to the point where we can’t imagine an Olympic Games without Jones.

To catch Jones’ commentary and to see how Team USA performs at the 2024 Olympics, tune in to Peacock and NBC beginning July 26 with the Opening Ceremonies.