16-Year-Old Justin Bieber's Drum-Off with Questlove Is Epic

The "Sorry" singer brought the beat during his Late Night with Jimmy Fallon debut in 2010.

Justin Bieber made his Saturday Night Live debut as musical guest on April 10, 2010 in an episode hosted by Tina Fey. And a couple of days before that, the "Sorry" singer made another high-profile debut on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. During his visit, the 16-year-old singer — now a married father who welcomed baby Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024 — talked to Jimmy Fallon about being discovered on YouTube, and explained how he taught himself to play the guitar, piano, and drums. Then he proceeded to prove his drumming skills against one of the greats: The Roots drummer and bandleader Questlove.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

"I always played instruments growing up. It was just a big interest of mine," Bieber told Fallon. "Both my parents are really into it, got me into it at a young age."

Moments later, a drum set was wheeled out for Bieber next to Questlove's setup on The Roots' stage.

"You ready?" Fallon asked Bieber.

"I was born ready," the pop star replied.

RELATED: Why Chance the Rapper Collaborated with "Brother" Justin Bieber on Their Gospel Hit

Backed by a jazzy soundtrack, Bieber and Questlove jointly played the show out to commercial in what was more of a drums duet than a proper drum-off. But it wasn't the sole time the two faced off behind their kits.

Justin Bieber during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on April 8, 2010. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Justin Bieber and The Roots' Questlove had a drum-off rematch in 2015

Five years later on September 2, 2015, Bieber returned for another sit-down with Fallon on The Tonight Show. When Fallon brought up the Purpose performer's previous drum-off with Questlove, Bieber told The Roots' leader, "That was fun... I think you destroyed me."

RELATED: Will Ferrell and Chad Smith's Twin Drum-Off Belongs in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Justin Bieber plays drums with The Roots on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on April 8, 2010. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Fallon reminded him it had been five years since the drummers faced off, so Bieber jumped (literally) at the chance for a rematch. Just like before, a drum set was wheeled out and set by The Roots' stage as Bieber walked over, eager to compete against the Grammy and Academy-Award winning musician, author and filmmaker.

Justin Bieber and Questlove Drum-Off

The two went back and forth showing off their skills, but when Bieber banged out a rapid fire extended set, Questlove stood up and surrendered — walking offstage in defeat. No hard feelings though, since Questlove returned later in the show to join The Roots' and accompany Bieber as he performed his hit single, "What Do You Mean."

Watch young Justin Bieber's first drum-off above, and watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.