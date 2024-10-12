The Voice Coach said he'll "just drive the Zamboni around" when he's feeling blue.

Did You Know Michael Bublé Has a Full-Size Hockey Rink in His Basement?

Michael Bublé might try to sound as American as Kelly Clarkson, but he’s as Canadian as they come. Born and raised in British Columbia, Canada, The Voice Coach is so proud to be from the Great White North, he co-owns a Vancouver hockey team. The passion runs deep; not only has he handed out customized hockey jerseys to members of Team Bublé on The Voice, but he also has a literal ice rink in his home.

Sure, he’s Michael Bublé, but how does one get a hockey rink inside their home? Find out what the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer has shared about this very custom feature.

Does Michael Bublé have an ice rink in his home? Yes, he absolutely does. “I have an ice rink, my basement is an ice rink,” Bublé revealed to Kelly Ripa in 2016. “It’s really cool … I want my kids to be able to have fun and, for me, it’s great exercise, I love it.” When he decided to put an ice rink in his home in Canada, Bublé had a specific vision that his kids with wife Luisana Lopilato would use it all the time because they would want to be hockey players like he did. “I wanted to get drafted and play for the Vancouver Canucks and I was the sh*ttiest skater whoever lived, so it didn’t happen,” Bublé said during an appearance on the KFC Radio podcast. “But then I fell in love with this Argentinian woman and we had kids,” he added. “They’re like ‘Ehh, hockey.’ All they give a sh*t about is soccer.

How exactly did Michael Bublé install an ice rink in his home? According to Bublé, the ice rink had to be built first before any other part of his home was in his hometown of Burnaby, British Columbia. Well, technically the Zamboni had to go in first. “That was the first thing that got built,” he said on KFC Radio. “It literally was the Zamboni first and then the rest came in.” Property Brothers star Drew Scott, Bublé’s pal and fellow Canadian who also co-owns the Vancouver Giants with the singer, confirmed this process on an appearance on The Tonight Show. “He’s such a hockey freak, he actually dug out under his house and added a full-size hockey rink under his home. Who does that?” Scott jokingly asked Jimmy Fallon. “And also it’s not a valuable investment in your home. He’s never gonna get that money back.” Bublé himself has commented on the pricey venture, poking fun at himself for spending as much money as he did on the ice rink. “At the time, it felt like a genius move and then I realized that I had maybe turned into the M.C. Hammer of jazz music and spent too much money doing it,” he said during an interview on iHeartRadio Canada.

Michael Bublé’s ice rink in his basement is used for more than hockey

While building an ice rink under your home might not be the safest investment, Bublé has found more than one purpose for it. “The truth is the ice comes out,” he told iHeartRadio Canada. “[When it’s cold outside] I want my kids to have a place to practice lacrosse and we play ball hockey down there, so it’s kind of cool. It’s like this really cool area, we have the kids play indoor soccer.”

“Actually as I look back now, my kids love it. [We] have the neighborhood kids [come over],” he added. “I find so many days if I’m down or downtrodden, I just drive the Zamboni around. It’s like a lawnmower, except on the ice.”

Michael Bublé isn’t the only celebrity with an ice rink in their home

Bublé might take hockey fandom to another level, but he’s not the first Canadian musician to install a hockey rink in their home. “I know another guy, a friend of mine, who has an ice rink, too. It’s Chad Kroeger of Nickelback,” Bublé revealed with a smirk in an interview with KFC Radio.

It’s true, Trail Times reports Kroger did own a six-bedroom home in British Columbia with an indoor ice rink, multiple pools, and a horse barn he converted into a recording studio. In 2005, the home was featured on an episode of MTV Cribs, but he didn’t give cameras a peek at the rink.

Starting from when it was just under construction, Bublé’s home has gotten a lot of buzz over the years. Like a Zamboni, it just comes with the territory of owning an ice rink.