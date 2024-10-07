Michael Bublé Has 4 Subtle & Symbolic Tattoos About His Kids

The Voice Coach said he has room for "at least six more."

Michael Bublé might like to joke around with Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg on The Voice, but he's a sentimental guy when it comes to his family. Just look at his tattoos; all of them have a special meaning that go back to his role as a dad.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Bublé shares four children — Noah, 11; Elias, 8; Vida, 6; and Cielo, 2 — with his wife Luisana Lopilato, and they’re clearly his whole world. Before joining The Voice for Season 26, Bublé said in 2022 that he's considered leaving his music career to spend more time with his family. “I think I'm getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad," he said on That Gaby Roslin Podcast. What can he say, he’s a “devoted papi and husband.”

RELATED: Everything to Know About The Voice Coach Michael Bublé's Wife and Four Kids

While Bublé, a certified jokester, has sported a fake forehead tattoo for his “Spicy Margarita” collaborator Jason Derulo, his real ink is subtle and symbolic. Read on to learn all about Bublé’s tattoos, what they say, and how fandom for The Voice Coach has gotten pretty wild.

Michael Bublé's tattoos on his wrist. Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage

How many tattoos does Michael Bublé have? As of 2024, Bublé has four tattoos of his children’s names, starting at the base of his wrist up to his forearm. The names Noah, Elias, Vida, and Cielo are all tattooed in the same black font on his left arm. In December 2022, Bublé posted a funny video of him struggling as he got his latest tattoo after the birth of his fourth child, daughter Cielo. And even though he jokingly winced through the pain, he wrote on Instagram, “I've got enough space for at least six more kids. They will have one syllable names.” Bublé's fans were really into his tattoo idea. "I LOVE THIS," one commented on the video, while another joked, "Always good if you forget the names of your own kids."

When did Michael Bublé get his first tattoo? Based on what he’s shared publicly, Bublé got his first tattoo ever in early 2014 — his first child’s name, Noah, on the inside of his wrist. “I know some have been asking about it... So here it is, my new tattoo!!” Bublé captioned a photo posted on Instagram in January 2014 of his new ink and his newborn son Noah’s hand. Since then, Bublé has gotten a new tattoo to honor all of his children with Lopilato, who he's been married to since 2011. After Noah was born in August 2013, the couple welcomed son Elias in January 2016, daughter Vida in July 2018, and their youngest child, daughter Cielo, in August 2022. As evidenced by his tattoos, family is always the focus for Bublé. "There’s nothing more important to me in this world than being a dad," he wrote on TikTok. And as he said in a 2022 interview with Good Morning America, "I'm in love, I'm crazy about my wife."

RELATED: Michael Bublé Was So Impressed with a Fan Singing "My Way" He Joined in for a Duet

More than one of Michael Bublé’s fans have gotten tattoos of the singer

Indeed, a truly wild number of fans have ink of The Voice Coach on their bodies. One fan got a tattoo of Bublé on her leg. “My wife doesn’t even love me this much,” Bublé jokingly captioned a photo of himself with Australian tattoo artist Jessica Rebell, pointing to the tattoo of the singer's face inside a heart.

But the craziest Michael Bublé fan tattoo has to be the one of him eating corn on the cob like a soft serve ice cream cone. “I got caught once … I went to Disney and was eating corn on the cob the wrong way, apparently most people don’t eat it from the top,” he told Australian talk show The Project of the paparazzi photo that inspired the tattoo.

After the photo of him went viral, Bublé spotted a fan in the crowd at one of his concerts in 2022 with a tattoo on her arm of that very moment. He stopped the show and walked off the stage to see it up close. He even signed it with a Sharpie. Bublé told The Project that the tattoo “moved” him. “That was the closest thing to a real love note that I’ve ever had,” he said.