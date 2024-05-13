Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Everything to Know About The Voice Coach Michael Bublé's Wife and Four Kids
The Season 26 Coach and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, have four children: Noah, Elias, Vida, and Cielo.
As Season 26 of The Voice prepares for first-time Coach Michael Bublé, viewers are already excited to see what the "Feeling Good" singer brings to the competition. While many know the Grammy winner for his infectious hits, his family knows him best as "Devoted Papi and Husband" (which is how he describes himself on Instagram).
RELATED: The Voice Season 26 Coaches Have Been Revealed: See the Lineup
When he isn't making audiences swoon with his powerhouse vocals, he's enjoying quality time with his wife, Luisana Lopilato, and their four children. Bublé loves his family and loves sharing updates via social media — giving fans the inside scoop into the family directly from the source.
Who is Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato?
Bublé and Luisana Lopilato, an Argentinian actress, model, and former singer of the pop-rock band Erreway, have been married since 2011.
The couple began dating in 2008 after the Canadian singer met Lopilato at the after-party of one of his shows, and the couple got engaged in November 2009, according to People.
They had not one but two weddings in 2011. The couple first tied the knot in Buenos Aires in March and got hitched again in May in Canada, in order to celebrate their union with both families, according to People.
In a 2022 interview with People, Bublé confirmed that he wrote his hit 2009 song "Haven't Met You Yet" when he first started dating Lopilato, and she then starred in the track's music video. The two later recreated some of the most romantic scenes in film history for the video of his 2022 song "I'll Never Not Love You."
How many kids do Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have?
Bublé has four children with Lopilato — Noah, 10, Elias, 8, Vida, 5, and Cielo, 1.
He loves any opportunity to hype his family up.
RELATED: Niall Horan's Cover of Michael Bublé's "Haven't Met You Yet" Is Ultra-Charming
In February 2024, the singer shared an Instagram picture of the family looking downright dashing for a special event. He captioned the photo, "As much as we love a fancy night out there’s absolutely nothing better than returning home to these four little dudes. Best feeling in the world!"
In March 2024, Bublé shared another heartwarming picture of the entire family on Instagram, in which the kids can be seen causing a little chaos in the airport while their father beams with glee.
"Doesn’t matter where we go or what we’re doing. Whether it’s a Hawaiian vacay or the chaos of an airport on the way home. It’s always better when we’re together," Bublé captioned the post.
Who is Michael Bublé's son Noah?
Bublé and Lopilato welcomed their eldest child, Noah, on August 27, 2013. The couple first announced they were expecting a child in January 2013 by sharing a sweet YouTube video of their ultrasound with news of "baby Bublé!"
The proud father later announced Noah's arrival on Instagram, captioning a picture of the family of three, "Overjoyed and filled with gratitude at the arrival of our son Noah Bublè. Born this morning, August 27th at 2:26 am in Vancouver, Canada."
In 2016, 3-year-old Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer. "We are devastated by the recent cancer diagnosis of our eldest son Noah who is currently in treatment in the U.S.," Bublé wrote in a statement, according to People. "Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well."
Fortunately, Noah went into remission in 2017.
In a 2023 TODAY interview, Bublé revealed that, when he first learned of Noah's diagnosis, he made a promise to himself.
“I remember, I closed my eyes and saying to myself, ‘If we get out of this, I am living a different life. A better life,’” Bublé revealed. “I want to be kinder, I want to be more empathetic. I don’t ever want to allow that ego and false self to take over. I want to know how lucky I am.”
In the years following his recovery, Noah has started following in his father's footsteps, developing into quite a talented pianist.
In 2022, Bublé shared an adorable Instagram Reel of Noah playing his song "I'll Never Not Love You." In the clip, Noah performs the track effortlessly, earning massive respect from his powerhouse papi.
Who is Michael Bublé's son Elias?
The Bublé household grew by one with the arrival of Bublé and Lopilato's second son, Elias Bublé, on January 22, 2016, People reported.
The couple announced they were expecting their second in July 2015 with a Facebook video starring Noah, who was ecstatic about a new baby on the way.
Bublé then shared the exciting news of Elias' birth on social media, captioning a picture of the newborn: "And then there were 4. Introducing Noah's little brother Elias Bublé."
Like many 8-year-olds, Elias is a big fan of superheroes and Marvel action stars.
In honor of his fifth birthday, Bublé took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of Elias dressed as Captain America. "You are my pride and joy, a man after my own heart. Happy 5th Birthday, Elias Bublé! We love you so so much!!"
Who is Michael Bublé's daughter Vida Amber Betty?
Bublé and Lopilato celebrated the arrival of their first daughter, Vida Amber Betty Bublé, on July 25, 2018, People reported.
A few months following the birth, Bublé opened up the couple's third child in a People interview.
"She's beautiful, with blue eyes, and is already really expressive. I love that she looks like my wife. It's like holding my little baby wife. She smiles a lot and tries to sort of talk just like her brothers did," Bublé revealed, adding that he was the one to choose her name.
"It's the second time I had come up with the name," Bublé explained. "I was going through the list of names, and I went 'Oh, you know what, babe? Vida! I mean, what says it better than life, you know?' What a miracle this kid is."
RELATED: Kelly Clarkson and Michael Bublé Did a Spontaneous Duet
Like her brother Elias, Vida has become quite a Marvel fan. In a June 2021 Instagram video, father and daughter had a humorous chat during which she told her father she prefers superheroes to princesses.
Vida has also turned Bublé into a bona fide Dance Dad in recent years, with the Season 26 Voice Coach sharing several Instagram videos of daddy-daughter dances and news of Vida enrolling in dance classes.
Who is Michael Bublé's daughter Cielo Yoli Rose?
Bublé and Lopilato's fourth child and second daughter was born on August 19, 2022, People confirmed.
The couple shared their pregnancy announcement in the music video for his song "Never Not Love You": In a scene toward the end of the video, Lopilato is shown sporting a baby bump alongside the other three Bublé children.
RELATED: Watch Blake Shelton and Michael Bublé Duet "Home"
Upon Cielo's birth, Lopilato shared news of her arrival on Instagram. "From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3.8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad."
Don't miss Michael Bublé's debut as a Coach by watching Season 26 of The Voice.