Everything to Know About The Voice Coach Michael Bublé's Wife and Four Kids

Who is Michael Bublé's son Noah?

Bublé and Lopilato welcomed their eldest child, Noah, on August 27, 2013. The couple first announced they were expecting a child in January 2013 by sharing a sweet YouTube video of their ultrasound with news of "baby Bublé!"

The proud father later announced Noah's arrival on Instagram, captioning a picture of the family of three, "Overjoyed and filled with gratitude at the arrival of our son Noah Bublè. Born this morning, August 27th at 2:26 am in Vancouver, Canada."

In 2016, 3-year-old Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer. "We are devastated by the recent cancer diagnosis of our eldest son Noah who is currently in treatment in the U.S.," Bublé wrote in a statement, according to People. "Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well."

Fortunately, Noah went into remission in 2017.

In a 2023 TODAY interview, Bublé revealed that, when he first learned of Noah's diagnosis, he made a promise to himself.

“I remember, I closed my eyes and saying to myself, ‘If we get out of this, I am living a different life. A better life,’” Bublé revealed. “I want to be kinder, I want to be more empathetic. I don’t ever want to allow that ego and false self to take over. I want to know how lucky I am.”

In the years following his recovery, Noah has started following in his father's footsteps, developing into quite a talented pianist.

In 2022, Bublé shared an adorable Instagram Reel of Noah playing his song "I'll Never Not Love You." In the clip, Noah performs the track effortlessly, earning massive respect from his powerhouse papi.