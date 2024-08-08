The new Voice Season 26 and 27 Coach brought up a fan on stage during a concert in 2019 to shocking results.

Michael Bublé Was So Impressed with a Fan Singing "My Way" He Joined in for a Duet

As Michael Bublé prepares for his Coaching debut on The Voice this fall, there’s no better time to highlight his incredible connection to his fans — including revisiting a particularly memorable moment where Bublé was shocked by a fan in 2019.

During a concert in Barcelona, Spain, Bublé — as he usually does during shows — asked if any audience member would like to sing and live their dream on stage. A young woman named Alba volunteered and absolutely stunned the 48-year-old Grammy-winner with a rousing rendition of his hit, “My Way.”

Watch the beautiful performance (and Bublé’s adorable reaction) here.

“My Way” is one of Bublé’s most underrated (and underappreciated) songs, and the fan knocked it out of the park. At one point, Bublé couldn't help himself: He had to join in as well!

What a fantastic moment for the fans and the man himself. It’s the little things Bublé does that make such a major impact. Add in those legendary vocal skills, and fans could be looking at the future winner of an upcoming Season of The Voice!

Michael Bublé will make his long-awaited Voice Coaching debut in Season 26

Michael Buble performs on stage during his 'Higher Tour' 2023 at Mexico City Arena Photo: Ismael Rosas/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

With the return of The Voice just weeks away, one thing is sure: Bublé will steal America’s hearts during Seasons 26 and 27! There’s a wholesomeness and an authenticity about the artist that is impossible to ignore, and it shows whenever he sings and interacts with fans. It’s exciting to think about what will be possible for Team Bublé with such a talented, genuine, and clearly passionate Coach at the helm!

Although Bublé will make his Coaching debut this fall on NBC, it won’t be the first time he’s appeared on the show. Longtime fans know that Bublé memorably served as an advisor to his friend, Blake Shelton, during Season 3.

(And yes, in case you’re wondering, they have performed on stage together, as far back as 2008, in fact. They joined forces more than 15 years ago for a particularly exceptional Las Vegas duet performance.) And Bublé’s skills helped lead Shelton to a season victory that year.