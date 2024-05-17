Sandra Oh Admits Her Mom Would Love Her More If She Were Neater

Michael Bublé Has So Much Soul Singing an A Capella Cover of This Motown Hit

For the past 30 years, Michael Bublé has made a habit of giving unbelievable vocal performances wherever he goes: In the studio, on stage, and even on a New York City subway platform!

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The five-time Grammy-winner will make his highly anticipated debut as a Coach in the upcoming Season 26 of The Voice this fall on NBC, so there's no better time to shine a spotlight on some of Bublé's greatest moments. Back in 2013, the star took to the New York City subway to give an unbelievable a capella performance of the song made famous by The Jackson 5, "Who's Lovin' You."

Of course, the crooner had a little help from his friends, the a capella group Naturally 7.

After the performance, Bublé was all smiles and almost seemed like he was pinching himself over what just transpired.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Talks Joining The Voice: "All Hail the Mighty Queen" Reba McEntire

"That is the coolest thing ever, man," he confessed. "Truly, playing in a New York City subway, that's when you know you've made it. Singing in the New York City subway is something that has been done for years and years, and I feel like it's the most authentic, organic way to make music."

It's one of those iconic performances that we're sure Bublé's family will remember forever.

What to know about "Who's Lovin' You"

Originally written by Smokey Robinson for his group The Miracles in 1960, "Who's Lovin' You" was first released as a B-side to the hit single "Shop Around," which was the first Motown record to sell more than 1 million units.

However, the track exploded in popularity due to The Jackson 5 recording their own version of it in 1969, with Michael Jackson taking over lead vocals. The group performed their version of "Who's Lovin' You" on their first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show and never looked back. Covers by various Motown mainstays, like The Supremes and The Temptations, recorded well-received versions as well.

Michael Bublé visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 09, 2024 in New York City; A portrait of Tito, Marlon, Jermaine, Michael and Jackie Jackson of The Jackson 5. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Gilles Petard/Redferns)

The lyrics to "Who's Lovin' You" by Smokey Robinson

When I had you (When I had you)

I treated you bad and wrong my dear

And girl since, since you went away

Don't you know I sit around

With my head hanging down

And I wonder who's lovin' you

I, I, I, I should have never, ever

Ever made you cry

And girl since, since you've been gone

Don't you know I sit around

With my head hanging down

And I wonder who's lovin' you

Life without love, huh

It's oh so lonely

I don't think, I don't think, I'm gonna make it

All my life (All my life), all my life yeah (All my life)

I've lost to you only

Come on and take it girl

Come on and take it, because

All

All I can do, all I can do since you've been gone is cry

And you

And ever wonder and worry your pretty little head 'bout what I do

Don't you know I sit around

With my head hanging down

And I wonder who's lovin' you

Who's loving you

Oh I, I, I gotta know yeah (Who's loving you)

I, I, I, I, I wonder (Who's loving you)

Who's loving you (Who's loving you)