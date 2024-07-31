Michael Bublé's Passionate A Cappella Rendition of Canada's National Anthem Is Stunning

Behind the Scenes at Bublé, Reba, Gwen and Snoop's Dazzling Coach Performance | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Coach sang for his country at the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

Sports fans in attendance for the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Finals received a special treat in addition to high-stakes playoff hockey (a treat in its own right): a once-in-a-lifetime performance by Michael Bublé!

Although the championship series featured two U.S.-based teams (the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars), it was played out on the ice inside the famed Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. As a diehard hockey fan and Canadian, it made perfect sense for Bublé to kick off the Stanley Cup Finals with an epic rendition of the Canadian national anthem.

For any fan not familiar with the phenomenal vocal range and flawless tone of the 48-year-old, get ready to be blown away beginning with Season 26 of The Voice, and listen to this unforgettable anthem performance!

"It's no secret how passionate I am about this game, it was an honour to sing our National Anthem to kick off the 2020 Stanley Cup Finals," the crooner captioned on his official YouTube page.

While American sports fans are used to hearing "The Star Spangled Banner" performed before U.S.-based sporting events, hearing the Canadian national anthem being performed at such a high level by such an out-of-this-world singer is something that doesn't happen every day. Props to the Edmonton fans packed in the arena — they were mesmerized throughout the entire performance and didn't make a peep!

You don't have to be a Canadian to appreciate how beautifully the upcoming Voice Coach performed his homeland's national anthem. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long to see Bublé make his Voice debut — Season 26 premieres this fall on NBC!

Michael Bublé bonds with fellow Season 26 Coaches

Judging from Bublé's recent social media activity, he's having the time of his life while filming the upcoming Season of The Voice — and he's already made a bond with returning Coach Gwen Stefani in between takes!

"This sh*t is B-A-N-A-N-A-S!!" he said, referencing Stefani's 2004 mega-hit, "Hollaback Girl."

In addition to Bublé and Stefani, the Season 26 Coaching lineup will be rounded out by Season 25 defending champion Reba McEntire and current NBC Summer Olympics correspondent Snoop Dogg. Talk about an all-star lineup!