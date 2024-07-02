Michael Bublé's Cover of Elvis' "Always on My Mind" Will Transport You to Heaven

As fans can imagine, covering an iconic Elvis Presley song is easier said than done. Not many artists can do justice to some of the King's greatest hits — but upcoming The Voice Coach Michael Bublé is an exception.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

During a 2021 stop in Louisville during his An Evening With Michael Bublé tour, the 48-year-old pulled out all the stops to nail a fantastic rendition of Presley's "Always on My Mind." The song is widely regarded as one of Presley's best, and Bublé's heart-stopping vocals lent additional emotion to the song's already-melancholy and lovelorn tone.

Watch Michael Bublé cover Elvis Presley's "Always on My Mind" here.

Bublé is slated to join The Voice Season 26 as a Coach alongside Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg. And he'll return for Season 27 with fellow Coaches Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, and Adam Levine (who's returning after a multi-year break).

RELATED: How Besties Michael Bublé and Josh Groban Worked Out Their Rivalry in Song

Michael Buble attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada; American singer and actor Elvis Presley, circa 1960. Photo: Mindy Small/FilmMagic; Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Here's everything to know about "Always on My Mind"

Although Presley wasn't the first artist to record a version of "Always on My Mind," his version of the track is by far the most commercially successful and well-known.

The track reached number-16 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and is considered one of Presley's standout songs of the 1970s. In a 2013 nationwide vote for Presley fans in the United Kingdom, "Always on My Mind" took the number-one spot on the The Nation's Favourite Elvis Songs countdown television special, beating out countless classic tunes like "Hound Dog" and "Can't Help Falling in Love."

RELATED: Michael Bublé's "This Love" Maroon 5 Cover Expertly Shows His Dynamic Range