Michael Bublé's "This Love" Maroon 5 Cover Expertly Shows His Dynamic Range
Adam Levine would be proud of his fellow The Voice Season 27 Coach.
Season 27 of The Voice will see both Adam Levine and Michael Bublé square off as Coaches, and there's reason to believe Bublé already has the upper hand in the matchup!.After all, the Canadian singer has already perfected one of Levine's classic songs: "This Love." This particular cover is from his second live album, Caught in the Act. It features a 29-year-old Bublé briefly showing off his best Michael Jackson impression before surprisingly segueing right into a jazz-infused version of the iconic Maroon 5 hit. The fans in attendance didn't know what hit them!
Watch a 29-year-old Michael Buble crushing "This Love" here.
Everything to know about "This Love"
Come on — who isn't aware of one of the biggest radio hits of the 21st century? "This Love" put Levine and Maroon 5 on the map, making them household names and propelling them into worldwide superstardom.
RELATED: Michael Bublé Has So Much Soul Singing an A Capella Cover of This Motown Hit
Released as part of 2002's Songs About Jane debut album, "This Love" didn't begin dominating the airwaves until it was pushed as the second single of the record in January 2004 — and the song didn't waste any time climbing up the charts (and into our heads). It reached #1 on multiple U.S. Billboard charts (spending nearly a year on the Hot 100 list), and even Saturday Night Live viewers were treated to a particularly epic performance of "This Love" in February 2004.
RELATED: Adam Levine Is Returning to The Voice as a Coach for Season 27: Details
"This Love" by Maroon 5 lyrics
I was so high I did not recognize
The fire burning in her eyes
The chaos that controlled my mind
Whispered goodbye as she got on a plane
Never to return again
But always in my heart, oh
This love has taken its toll on me
She said goodbye too many times before
And her heart is breaking in front of me
And I have no choice, 'cause I won't say goodbye anymore
Whoa
Whoa
Whoa
I tried my best to feed her appetite
Keep her coming every night
So hard to keep her satisfied, oh
Kept playing love like it was just a game
Pretending to feel the same
Then turn around and leave again, but uh-oh
This love has taken its toll on me
She said goodbye too many times before
And her heart is breaking in front of me
And I have no choice, 'cause I won't say goodbye anymore
Whoa
Whoa
Whoa
I'll fix these broken things, repair your broken wings
And make sure everything's alright (it's alright, it's alright), oh, oh
My pressure on your hips, sinking my fingertips
Into every inch of you because I know that's what you want me to do
This love has taken its toll on me
She said goodbye too many times before
Her heart is breaking in front of me
And I have no choice 'cause I won't say goodbye anymore