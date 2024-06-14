Michael Bublé's "This Love" Maroon 5 Cover Expertly Shows His Dynamic Range

Season 27 of The Voice will see both Adam Levine and Michael Bublé square off as Coaches, and there's reason to believe Bublé already has the upper hand in the matchup!.After all, the Canadian singer has already perfected one of Levine's classic songs: "This Love." This particular cover is from his second live album, Caught in the Act. It features a 29-year-old Bublé briefly showing off his best Michael Jackson impression before surprisingly segueing right into a jazz-infused version of the iconic Maroon 5 hit. The fans in attendance didn't know what hit them!

Everything to know about "This Love"

Come on — who isn't aware of one of the biggest radio hits of the 21st century? "This Love" put Levine and Maroon 5 on the map, making them household names and propelling them into worldwide superstardom.

Released as part of 2002's Songs About Jane debut album, "This Love" didn't begin dominating the airwaves until it was pushed as the second single of the record in January 2004 — and the song didn't waste any time climbing up the charts (and into our heads). It reached #1 on multiple U.S. Billboard charts (spending nearly a year on the Hot 100 list), and even Saturday Night Live viewers were treated to a particularly epic performance of "This Love" in February 2004.

Michael Buble poses during a photo shoot, ahead of launching a new fragrance, in Sydney, New South Wales; Adam Levine attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Justin Lloyd/Newspix via Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"This Love" by Maroon 5 lyrics

I was so high I did not recognize

The fire burning in her eyes

The chaos that controlled my mind

Whispered goodbye as she got on a plane

Never to return again

But always in my heart, oh

This love has taken its toll on me

She said goodbye too many times before

And her heart is breaking in front of me

And I have no choice, 'cause I won't say goodbye anymore

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

I tried my best to feed her appetite

Keep her coming every night

So hard to keep her satisfied, oh

Kept playing love like it was just a game

Pretending to feel the same

Then turn around and leave again, but uh-oh

This love has taken its toll on me

She said goodbye too many times before

And her heart is breaking in front of me

And I have no choice, 'cause I won't say goodbye anymore

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

I'll fix these broken things, repair your broken wings

And make sure everything's alright (it's alright, it's alright), oh, oh

My pressure on your hips, sinking my fingertips

Into every inch of you because I know that's what you want me to do

This love has taken its toll on me

She said goodbye too many times before

Her heart is breaking in front of me

And I have no choice 'cause I won't say goodbye anymore

